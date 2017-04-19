    News

    Arcata Police Dept. receives anonymous email from stabbing witness

    Arcata Police ARCATA – On April 15th, at 3:02am officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Spear Avenue on the report of a stabbing. At 3:03am the first officer arrived on-scene. 19-year-old David Josiah Lawson, a student at Humboldt State University, was later pronounced dead at the Mad River Hospital as a

    Opinion

    Letters to the Editor, April 5, 2017

    Say no to Klamath pipeline Do you like to fish or bird watch on the Klamath River? The Klamath River is full of a diversity of life but a company in Canada could change all that. Veresen Corp. is bringing back a proposal that’s been in the works for 12 years and rejected by our

    Entertainment

    The Hum ~ 4/12-18 ~ Organic Mastery

    When I was in high school, I was a member of a campus club called the Junior Statesmen of America. We had statewide conventions and regional meeting, but mostly got together and talked about the issues of the day, things like the seemingly endless war and conflicts over immigration. This was the ‘60s, so at

    Sports

    Humboldt State Cross Country Collects USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

    HSU Sports  NEW ORLEANS – The Humboldt State cross country program continues to earn recognition for its success in the classroom and in competition. Thee Lumberjacks and both teams collected U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors. Megan Alfi, Kori Gilley and Annie Roberts represented the Green and Gold as

    Community

    Professors win McCrone award

    Humboldt State University Humboldt state – Three Humboldt State University faculty members – History Professor Leena Dallasheh, Business Professor Tyler Stumpf and Psychology Professor Amber Gaffney – have been selected as recipients of the 2017 McCrone Promising Faculty Scholars Award. Selected for exhibiting potential in a specific field, each faculty member will receive $1,500 to

    Multi-Media

    The Hum ~ 4/12-18 ~ Organic Mastery

    When I was in high school, I was a member of a campus club called the Junior Statesmen of America. We had statewide conventions and regional meeting, but mostly got together and talked about the issues of the day, things like the seemingly endless war and conflicts over immigration. This was the ‘60s, so at

    MAD RIVER UNION PHOTO STREAM

    Top