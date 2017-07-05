21,389 plants seized in mega-McK/Mosquito Creek bust

Mad River Union
HUMBOLDT – A McKinleyville man and woman were arrested June 28 following the serving of warrants by agents from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Humboldt County Drug Task Force.
Additional warrants were served the same day at the site of a marijuana-growing operation, one alleged to be related to the two arrested individuals, in the Mosquito Creek watershed in eastern Humboldt County.
Brett Visser, 58, and Anne Clarke, 32, were arrested on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a structure for distribution and sales, and possession of prescription drugs for sale at a residence on Visser Court in McKinleyville.
At the residence, authorities found 367 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana, six firearms, 255 Xanax pills and $80,000 in cash.
On a parcel of land controlled by Visser near the Visser Court residence, authorities found two structures converted into indoor marijuana grow rooms, and more than 700 growing marijuana plants were located and seized from this property.
As part of the investigation, Drug Enforcement Unit agents served warrants on two adjacent parcels in Mosquito Creek owned by Brett Visser. A total of 35 greenhouses containing growing marijuana and six indoor marijuana grows were found, and a total of 21,389 marijuana plants were eradicated and 391 pounds of processed marijuana was seized.
Several subjects ed upon the arrival of authorities at the scene. Two subjects were detained and questioned, and both were released after being interviewed.
A commercial cannabis permit application had been led by Visser for the two parcels; however, the permit was found to be in a suspension status. The Drug Enforcement Unit began to investigate the legality of the Mosquito Creek site following complaints made to their office. After conducting surveillance, several potential environmental violations were linked to the site.
Additionally, agents concluded that Visser was allegedly using the cannabis permit application process as a cover for trafficking marijuana and that several felony environmental violations were being committed. Wardens from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Humboldt County Department of Environmental Health, and Cal Fire found evidence of numerous possible environmental violations at the Mosquito Creek site. These included possible water pollution related to diesel fuel, and all evidence will be forwarded to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s office for review.