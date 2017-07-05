21,389 plants seized in mega-McK/Mosquito Creek bust

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – A McKinleyville man and woman were arrested June 28 following the serving of warrants by agents from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Humboldt County Drug Task Force.

Additional warrants were served the same day at the site of a marijuana-growing operation, one alleged to be related to the two arrested individuals, in the Mosquito Creek watershed in eastern Humboldt County.

Brett Visser, 58, and Anne Clarke, 32, were arrested on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a structure for distribution and sales, and possession of prescription drugs for sale at a residence on Visser Court in McKinleyville.