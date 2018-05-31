6-year-old girl injured when mother backs up SUV

Mad River Union

EUREKA – A 6-year-old girl received major injuries Wednesday afternoon, May 30 when her mother accidentally ran her over in their driveway.

At about 2:40 p.m., were dispatched to a report of a vehicle hitting a juvenile pedestrian on Perkins Court in an unincorporated area of Eureka.

Upon CHP arrival, it was determined that 28-year-old Jamie Bivens of Eureka backed her 2013 Hyundai SUV out of her driveway, striking her 6-year-old daughter, Lilly Bivens.

Jamie Bivens reported that she had pulled into her driveway and left her daughter buckled in the vehicle while she went in to retrieve something from the house.

During the time Jamie was in the house, Lilly Bivens unbuckled herself, exited the vehicle and then walked around to the rear of the vehicle.

The mother, Jamie, returned and, unaware that Lilly was now behind the vehicle, began backing out of the driveway.

Lilly was knocked to the ground and appeared to receive major injuries consisting of lacerations and abrasions to her right leg and back, as well as a possible broken right leg.

Neighbors quickly responded to help and called 911. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and rendered aid.

Lilly Bivens was subsequently transported to St. Joseph's Hospital by City Ambulance of Eureka.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to have been a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information related to this collision is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at (707) 822-5981 or (707) 268-2000.

























