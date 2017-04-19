A Celebration of Life for David Josiah Lawson

Humboldt State

HSU – A celebration of life in remembrance of David Josiah Lawson will be held on Thursday, April 20 , at 5 p.m. in the Kate Buchanan Room.

The family of David Josiah Lawson and the HSU community will gather to to remember the life of Lawson, who died Saturday .

Lawson was a sophomore studying criminology at Humboldt State University and had recently been elected president of HSU’s Brothers United. He's remembered by his family for his warm smile and his kindness.

For support: Office of the Dean of Students at 707-826-3504 . Counseling & Psychological Services at 707-826-3236 . Employee Assistance Program at 707-443-7358

Information and updates from the University are here








