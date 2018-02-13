A fun February at the Arcata Library

The Arcata Library at 500 Seventh St. is hosting the following February programs:

Teen Movie and Book Club

The Teen Movie and Book Club meets the third Thursday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. to watch a movie based on a book. This month’s gathering is on Thursday, Feb. 15 and features the movie The Golden Compass.

In between monthly showtimes, participants read the book. At the next month's gathering, Sarah leads a short pre-movie discussion about the prior book before viewing the next film. This event is sponsored by Friends of Arcata Library.

Dragon Parade! Fun with Music

Children ages 9 months to 5 years with caregivers may join the Dragon Parade in time for Chinese New Year from 11 a.m. to 11:30 on Saturday, Feb. 17. Sing, dance, hear a story, and play instruments together. This event is sponsored by Friends of Arcata Library and First Five Humboldt.

Read to a Dog

Celebrate "Year of the Dog" by signing up for a reading session with Ms. Claudia and her therapy dog, Katie on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. Kids will get a personalized 20-minute session to read with Katie 1-on-1 in the Kids' Corner. Children who read to animals can improve reading and communication skills, as well as gain ease and confidence in their reading aloud. The program is open to all reading abilities. Parents/guardians are welcome to read with children who need assistance. Please call the library at (707) 822-5954 during open hours or drop by to schedule a session.

School-Age Yoga Storytime

School-age children are invited to do yoga with stories, games, and mindful breathing led by certified Children's Yoga instructor Jessalyn Delucchi on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.















