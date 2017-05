FOR MOM Someone honored their dear mom on Mother’s Day by dumping this wretched refuse on the banks of Liscom Slough on the Arcata Bottom. Eco-heroes Ted Halstead and George Ziminsky cleaned it all up. Nearby, a car that broke down was left out there for a few nights, and was gradually stripped of its battery and other items. The evil business of dumping and depredating seems to take place mostly at night, mostly. Photos courtesy Ted Halstead

















<