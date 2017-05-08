A stop, a chase, citizen intervention, spitting up drugs, a hospital trip, a search warrant and lastly, some coke and heroin

Mad River Union

ARCATA – After a month-long investigation special agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (DTF) were granted a search warrant for 42-year-old Tito Bryant, his vehicle and his residence, located in the 500 block of H Street in Arcata.

On Thursday, May 4 at 5 p.m., agents located Bryant driving his vehicle in the Arcata area. With the assistance of a Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office deputy, a traffic stop was conducted at a gas station located on Samoa Boulevard in Arcata.

Once Bryant stopped his vehicle, he fled the area on foot. The deputy and special agents gave chase as Bryant ran south on Samoa Boulevard. As he turned to run north on K Street, two unidentified citizens tackled him, holding him on the ground. Within seconds the deputy and special agents arrived and detained Bryant in handcuffs.

After he was detained it was evident that Bryant was having a difficult time breathing. Upon closer inspection, the DYF sgents could see that he was attempting to swallow narcotics. But Bryant was unable to swallow the drugs, and spit them up. In his mouth had been approximately 16 grams of suspected heroin and approximately one gram of suspected cocaine.

Since the agents didn’t know if Bryant had ingested any narcotics, he was taken to the hospital. While he was being examined, the DTF agents served the warrant at Bryant’s residence. There, they located an additional of 14.2 grams of suspected heroin and 1.6 grams of suspected cocaine.

After being medically cleared, Bryant was arrested and booked at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for possession of a narcotic for sale, transportation of a narcotic, tampering with evidence and resisting a peace officer.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707) 444-8095 or the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (707) 268-2539.















