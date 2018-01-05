A transformative year for county government

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – The past year saw county government taking new policy approaches, with several departments in a state of transition and leadership change.

Social services-related issues were highlighted by the county’s Grand Jury and a vexing infrastructure dilemma – the worrisome condition of the county’s roads – emerged as a public safety issue.

But the most work-intensive and impactful effort of county government was and will continue to be the daylighting of an underground industry that became state-licensed this week, on New Year’s Day.

From marijuana to cannabis

The last day of 2016 marked a milestone in the county’s regulation of cannabis – it was the deadline for submitting permit applications under a commercial production ordinance.

More than 300 applications were turned in that day, bringing the total number of permit applications to 2,337. By April, the county was in early stages of the next phase of regulation – drafting a new ordinance done under a more thorough environmental review than the existing one.

As permit approvals advanced, so did complaints about odor from residents of neighborhoods that border grow sites. In response, the new ordinance proposes expanded setbacks from residences and the borders of cities and communities, and giving cultivators other location choices.

Energy use, generator use and lighting are also targeted for new controls in the updated ordinance.

Later that spring, the county was considering means of dealing with growers who proceed with operations despite having incomplete permit applications. The hammer of fines of up to $10,000 a day was tempered by the use of cooperative compliance agreements which incentivize improved cultivation practices.

By early June, 225 permit applications were complete and 33 permits had been approved. The county continued to push for application re-submissions and by mid-July, 926 re-submissions were handed in and 45 permits had been approved.

Some of them were for areas that border neighborhoods, prompting suggestions of lawsuits against the county. A controversial proposal emerged in response – to apply the more restrictive standards of the new ordinance to operations proposed and permitted under the existing one.

The fall months saw the number of complete applications nearing 2,000, with over 60 permits approved by late September. As the new ordinance was readied for Planning Commission review, the county held local workshops in several communities.

About 90 permits had gained approvals when the county’s Planning Commission held its first public hearing on the new ordinance in mid-November. The scale of remaining work is outlined in the ordinance’s Environmental Impact Report, which estimates that the county has up to 15,000 grow sites.

At a second commission hearing, the divisive proposal to retroactively apply the new ordinance’s setback standards to permits already approved and in the application phase got majority support among commissioners.

During a third hearing in mid-December, commissioners considered – and declined to support – two restrictive proposals that would reduce the environmental impacts of additional permitting.

Banning the permitting of new grows and capping the total number of permits in the county were both rejected. Commissioners agreed to support a compromise policy related to the latter restriction, generally recommending that the Board of Supervisors decide on a cap if a watershed-by-watershed analysis reveals environmental impacts.

The commission’s final hearing is set for Jan. 11.

General Plan approved, finally

The county’s visionary planning document – the General Plan – gained approval after 17 years of debate, controversy and political maneuvering.

The General Plan charts the county’s growth over the next two decades and updates the one that was approved in 1984. Work on it began in 2000 and was immediately controversial, as environmental and economic interests clashed.

By 2012, supervisors were ready to field a draft of the plan recommended by the Planning Commission. But that year, the composition of the board changed and a majority of supervisors supported by realtors and property rights advocates called for a complete re-do.

Supervisors approved an overhauled plan in late October. The most significant mapping changes from the 2012 draft involve changing the designations of agriculture and timber parcels to enhance residential entitlements.

Grand Jury’s ‘raw, disturbing’ report

In early July, the county’s Grand Jury released an annual report that delves into child welfare issues that are “raw, disturbing and should be of concern to all members of our community.”

Protecting children from abuse and responding to it were main investigative items in the report.

Declaring that “the children of Humboldt County are ill-served by the intake system that is meant to protect them,” the report analyzes the effectiveness of child protection services.

“Unfortunately, the (Grand Jury) discovered that our children are not being afforded the protections that they deserve,” the report states.

The report’s recommendations include having the county’s Department of Health and Human Services develop a “timeliness metric” for measuring response times once child abuse/neglect is reported.

The department’s response was issued the next month, noting that the system for responding to reporters of suspected child abuse has changed this year.

Health and Human Services Director Connie Beck’s response also points out that the county is working with the state’s Attorney General’s Office and the National Council on Crime and Delinquency to train social workers and revise Child Welfare Services (CWS) emergency response procedures.

The Grand Jury also looked at the consolidation of the county Sheriff’s Office and Public Administrator/Coroner Office, recommending that a “civilian professional” be hired for the public administrator role.

In his response, Sheriff Billy Honsal notes that since the report’s release, an investigation into the conduct of the Public Administrator’s Office regarding sales of estate items is being conducted by the state Department of Justice.

Honsal’s response states, “The ongoing investigation will not only review and evaluate past practices, but will also result in necessary improvements to the public administrator’s policies and procedures.”

New leads

Changes in leadership of key county departments made 2017 a year of transition.

County Sheriff Mike Downey retired in early May, with Undersheriff Billy Honsal appointed by supervisors as his replacement.

Downey moved to Humboldt County in 1986 and the Southern Humboldt area was the hub of his first phase of county law enforcement work.

Honsal will serve the remainder of Downey’s term and is expected to run in the November 2018 election.

Another longtime county department head, Todd Sobolik, retired in December after 33 years of work as a building official.

County Public Defender Kevin Robinson’s retirement early in the year was probably the most transformative of all, as his board-appointed replacement, David Marcus, was extremely controversial.

Marcus began work in February and was met with immediate rejection by the office’s attorneys, its staff and local defense attorneys.

A lawsuit challenging his qualification for the post was filed and several of the office’s key attorneys resigned. Marcus himself resigned toward the end of the year and the board’s process for replacing him will be closely watched as 2018 begins.

As the year closed, county Chief Probation Officer Bill Damiano indicated that leadership of the county’s Probation Department will change in 2018. He announced that he will retire this spring, closing a local career spanning 30 years.

Budget balancing

The start of the calendar year was the middle of the county’s budget year, which begins July 1. A mid-year review of the 2016 to 2017 budget was done by the Board of Supervisors in February and included deciding how to use unspent Measure Z public safety tax revenue.

Supervisors voted to use $575,000 of the unspent tax revenue for road upgrades rather than forwarding it to the next budget cycle.

The county received 40 applications for the current budget’s Measure Z funding by early March, with the Department of Public Works advancing the biggest ask -- $3 million for road work.

The county’s Road Fund is projected to be reduced by over $1 million in the current fiscal year due to the continued reduction of gas tax revenue.

And more roads were in need of repair after last winter, whose frequent storms and heavy rains triggered two separate emergency declarations.

Heavily-damaged roads are eligible for federal repair funding but the county pays an 11 percent share out of its Road Fund and the damage tab for winter storms reached $20 million.

The DPW’s Measure Z request was partially funded at about $1.2 million. The county Fire Chiefs Association was funded for about the same amount.

Measure Z revenue is expected to reach $11 million in the 2017 to 2018 budget year, with $4.4 million of it available for new spending. The rest pays for previously-approved ongoing requests from various law enforcement and public safety agencies.

As the start of the current budget year approached, supervisors were told by staff that $2.2 million in marijuana tax revenue is anticipated.

The budget was approved in late June and amounts to $374 million, an increase of $21 million from the previous year. Spending amounts to $138.1 million and revenue is expected to be $133.1 million.

As in previous years, the balance from the 2016 to 2017 budget is carried forward to cover the imbalance.

In November, an upbeat report on the first quarter of the budget year was offset when employees of the Auditor-Controller’s Office urged the Board of Supervisors to heed an “urgent need” for more staffing.

Addressing that will apparently be held off to the next cycle. County Administrative Officer Amy Nilsen said ongoing funding for additional accounting staff hasn’t been identified.

Code Enforcement rebound

Code enforcement has sometimes been controversial and unpopular but this year saw changes in county policy that will make it faster and more punitive.

Approved in late June, an ordinance advancing the new process cuts the time between noticing a property owner of a nuisance and gaining the authority to abate it to 10 to 35 days, down from the former 75-day minimum.

Penalties for failing to abate nuisances are dramatically increased under the new ordinance, with fines applied on a per-day basis reaching up to $900,000 for a 90-day period. The former system had a fixed total fine of up to $10,000. The new system was partially prompted by the prevalence of marijuana grows that were flagged as nuisances. There essentially was no enforcement potential because growers could stall it off until the nuisance was abated through harvest.

Though the revamped system has sharper teeth, County Counsel’s Office staff told supervisors the preferred course will be to negotiate compliance with property owners.

To back up the enhanced enforcement, Measure S marijuana excise tax funding for three new code enforcement officers is included in this year’s budget.

Also in late June, supervisors approved the county Code Enforcement Unit’s restructuring.

It has the unit directly receiving all code-related complaints and allows its staff to self-initiate action on illegal marijuana grows and abandoned vehicles instead of relying solely on complaint referrals.

Short of sanctuary

With the election of President Donald Trump bringing a stricter approach to immigration enforcement, some members of the community were on edge and in fear of federal action on a local level.

To clarify the county’s stance, Sheriff Mike Downey released a statement last March indicating that “Enforcement of immigration laws is not the job of the Sheriff and my office does not and will not conduct proactive or reactive immigration enforcement duties in this community.”

Downey’s statement is quoted in a “civil rights and diversity” resolution approved by supervisors in mid-August.

During a lengthy public comment session, several speakers asked supervisors to pass an ordinance, not a resolution. They advocated for a sanctuary city ordinance similar to what Arcata and other cities in the country have approved. Supervisor Mike Wilson, whose district includes Arcata, was the only member of the board who stated support for stronger action. He invited the county’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) – which made recommendations leading to the resolution – to also recommend a draft of a sanctuary ordinance.

In late September, Southern Humboldt-based attorney Eric Kirk spoke on behalf of participants of a rally at the county administrative building in favor of a sanctuary ordinance. He said the development of one is being considered by the HRC.















