A very virtual village of seniors

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Occupants of small communities – say, a village – make it work by cooperation. One hand washes the other with skill sharing, errand running and general neighborliness. But there’s no reason the villagers have to live side by side – maybe they just have something in common.

Elder folks who live alone may find that independence also means isolation, and when a challenge comes along, they could use some neighborly help. Enter Redwood Coast Village (RCV), a virtual but very real community of seniors which recently attained non-profit status.

“Helping each other is the basis of the village,” said co-founder JoAnne Schuch. “We help each other first.”

The help is key to fulfilling the wish of 90 percent of some 3,000 seniors surveyed – to live independently. “People want to age in place,” Schuch said.

Help might take the form of routine tasks, like attaching a photo in email, a ride to the doctor, washing dishes, even pet sitting. One member sought help replacing the drawstring on some sweat pants.

Assistance categories include driving, handy person, recommendations, household help, tech support and more. There’s a social side, too, with organized activities like group walks and even kayaking.

“You meet wonderful people,” Schuch said. “There’s so much pleasure.”

Membership in RCV requires a background check and dues. With 100-plus current members, the group hopes to grow to 500 to 600 in a few years, further broadening its skills database.

Members must be 50 or older, though volunteers may be as young as age 18.

“We’re not trying to attract everyone,” Schuch said. “We want people who understand reciprocity.”

RCV members live in a region defined by Big Lagoon, Blue Lake and Eureka. There are more than 200 other such organizations in the Village to Village Network nationwide, 60 of them in California.

Schuch got the idea for RCV while helping her elderly parents in the 1990s. “I could see that this was something a lot of people neeeded,” she said.

A combination of grants and speaking engangements garnered grassroots support for RCV, and it took off from there.

“This is something that really resonates in Humboldt,” Schuch said.

The group, a program of the Area 1 Agency on Aging, recently attained non-profit status.

Contact RCV at (707) 442-3763, ext. 217.
















