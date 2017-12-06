A young woman’s Arcata Eye dream job turned into a nightmare

Dear Kevin Hoover,

I was stirred to write to you after seeing the Mad River Union’s recent Facebook post on sexual harassment of women on the streets of Arcata.

About five years ago, I worked for a few brief months selling advertisements to local businesses for the Arcata Eye. I remember finding copies of the Eye in my dorm room when I first moved to Arcata in January 2012, and so seeing your job advertisement that July was like a dream come true. I was — and still am — an aspiring writer, and I’d always wanted to work for a newspaper in some capacity.

I loved the job and, at first, I was very successful and sold several ad spots. You started letting me write articles, too, like the Police Log for the University Police Department and coverage for Chamber of Commerce meetings. There was even an issue of the Eye with my own eye on it! I was finally a paid writer, and I loved every minute of it. I even wore through the heels of my favorite shoes schlepping around town selling ads.

It was great, until it wasn’t. I didn’t have a driver’s license or a car, so I used my student ID to ride the bus around town. I was harassed constantly at bus stops and on the bus. I would put my headphones on and stare out the window, and still men would sit next to me and try to talk to me when I obviously did not want to be spoken to. I saw other young women struggle with this on the bus, too. One young woman I saw on the bus regularly would put her feet up and take up two seats, headphones in, so that she wouldn’t be bothered. One time the bus driver yelled at her to move her feet, and she did. Immediately a man sat down next to her and started harassing her.

I was harassed constantly by a variety of men. Some of them were obviously drunk or worse. Some of them were just creepy. I got asked by men older than my grandfather if I wanted to go dancing in Blue Lake with them, on two separate occasions. These types of guys would talk about my looks, ask me inappropriate questions about my life, and beg me for my phone number. One guy even touched my hair.

But the scariest thing about this is that I would see the same men over and over again. In a small town like Arcata you couldn’t hide or blend in. They would remember me and recognize me from before. Growing up in the Southern California suburbs, I wasn’t used to this, and it made me increasingly afraid to ride the bus and go about my daily life.

I started dreading taking the bus and walking around to local businesses knowing that I could be harassed at any moment. This obviously had an effect on my ability to do my job. I sold fewer and fewer ads, and I remember one time you told me, quite exasperatedly, “Whatever you did six weeks ago, do that again.” I felt terrible, because you were paying me for a job I wasn’t delivering on.

The fact of the matter is, I was scared and embarrassed. Here was a job I had wanted so badly and I was failing at it. At the time I couldn’t identify the problems that prevented me from being an effective salesperson — I thought the problem was me. I thought I just needed to suck it up and tough it out. But let me tell you, enduring that kind of harassment — and living in fear that said harassment could happen at any moment — was not good for my mental health.

But I decided to tough it out. I wanted to keep the job and I wanted to work hard and do my best. After all, being a writer was my dream, and if I had to sell advertisements to get there then that’s what I was going to do. I started asking my boyfriend (now husband), who had moved with me from Southern California, to drive me everywhere. It helped a little, but he had his own work schedule, so I was still subjected to almost-daily street harassment.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was not even sexual in nature, but weird enough to make me give up on the job for good. I walk into a shop on G Street, I don’t remember which one, and ask the girl at the counter if I can speak to the owner. She tells me that the owner is her father and I just missed him, but that he will be back in 10 minutes or so.

Then a man walks through the door. He must’ve heard my request because he tells me that he is the owner. I think he looks plausibly like he could be the girl’s father, and so I start to give him my pitch. He listens intently to my plea for him to buy advertising in the Eye for his shop. He looks quite contemplative, and I get hopeful that I might finally get another sale.

But then from behind me the girl says, “That’s not my dad.”

I look between the two of them, incredibly confused extremely embarrassed. I run out of that shop as fast as I can and call my boyfriend crying to come get me.

I stopped showing up to work after that, and I’m pretty sure I never contacted you again. I just couldn’t handle it anymore.

I want to make it clear that I’m not writing to you because I blame you or the Arcata Eye for any of this. You took a chance on me, and I let you down. You couldn’t have known how I was struggling or why, because I never made it known. I was 18 years old and I was still parsing out what was happening. I didn’t really realize the level of harassment until the next year, when I rode the bus visibly pregnant and the harassment stopped completely.

I guess I wanted to write to you because I still have those copies of the Arcata Eye with my eye on them. I pull them out of my file cabinet sometimes and feel a twinge of regret for how I handled the situation. While I can’t go back and fix the past, I do wish it had worked out differently.

I also wanted to tell you my story because I remember you telling me, when I was hired, that you’d had a series of other young women in my position who’d mysteriously stopped showing up. Obviously that is a frustrating thing for any employer, but I wonder if they faced similar struggles.

I’ve since moved back to Southern California, and I now live in Orange County where I work as a librarian assistant. Here I can quietly blend into the background and, while I can’t say I haven’t been harassed since then, the rate of harassment has certainly diminished.

I still follow you and the Mad River Union on Facebook, and I enjoy seeing updates about the goings-on in Arcata.

I hope you and yours are doing well.

Sincerely,

Amber Morrell

Orange County