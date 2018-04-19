ABC’s statement on the Plaza drug investigation

ABC press release

ABC and Local Authorities Arrest 11 Individuals in Humboldt County

Agents make arrests for sales and possession of illegal narcotics

(Arcata) – California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Agents and local law enforcement have arrested 11 individuals in connection with an investigation of activities surrounding two ABC licensed premises. The arrests follow a 10 month long investigation involving illegal narcotics transactions. The operation was a combined effort between ABC, Arcata Police, the United States Marshal’s Office and the Humboldt County Drug Task Force.

ABC agents investigated illegal drug activity at Sidelines Sports Bar and Toby & Jacks Bar in Arcata, California. Agents arrested three employees and eight patrons during the investigation and one suspect is still at large.

The arrests were for sales and possession of illegal drugs, facilitation of drug sales, outstanding warrants, conspiracy, driving under the influence and weapons violations. One suspect is still at large with a warrant for his arrest. He is not believed to be in Humboldt County.

ABC along with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force initiated the investigation due to heightened concern about these locations. ABC agents went undercover multiple times during recent months to develop the information that led to the arrests.

During the investigation undercover ABC Agents were able to make purchases of illegal drugs from the bar employees and from patrons on several different occasions. Agents confiscated cocaine, ecstasy and a psychedelic schedule one narcotic known as DMT or Dimethyltrypamine.

ABC has served administrative actions upon the owner of both businesses, advising that it is seeking revocation of their ABC licenses.

