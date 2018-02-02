About those erroneous renewal notices… (it’s us, not you)

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – We blew it!

Mad River Union subscribers are receiving pink cards mailed out Wednesday that indicate (in most cases erroneously) that their subscription has expired.

If you know this isn't so, please disregard the renewal notice. Nothing will happen to your subscription.

The cards were sent out following a bad database sort.

If you have any questions about your subscription, please call (707) 826-7000 or email editor@madriverunion.com.

We apologize for any inconvenience.















