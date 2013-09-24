The Mad River Union is published weekly (Wednesdays) by Kevin L. Hoover and Jack Durham, 791 Eighth St. (Jacoby’s Storehouse), Suite 8 Arcata, CA 95521.

Periodicals Postage Paid at Arcata, CA.

Subscriptions: $35/year

IMPORTANT NOTE: In order to prevent spam, the email addresses below have spaces in them. You will need to remove those space to make them work.

Jack D. Durham

Editor & Publisher

editor @ madriverunion.com

Kevin L. Hoover

Editor-at-Large, Publisher

opinion @ madriverunion.com

Lauraine L. Leblanc

Scene Editor, Production Manager

scene @ madriverunion.com

animals @ madriverunion.com

Jada C. Brotman

Advertising Manager

ads @ madriverunion.com

Karrie C. Wallace

Distribution Manager

karrie @ madriverunion.com

Marty E. Burdette

Proofreader