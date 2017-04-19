Accused stabber charged with murder, pleads not guilty

Mad River Union

EUREKA – Kyle Christopher Zoellner, accused of stabbing a Humboldt State University student to death at an off-campus party on Saturday, was charged today in court with murder and the use of a deadly weapon, a knife.

Zoellner, 23, was appointed a public defender at today’s arraignment, during which he pled not guilty. A McKinleyville resident, Zoellner is being held at the county jail with bail set at $1 million.

Arcata Police officers responded to the stabbing on the 1100 block of Spear Avenue at 3:02 a.m. Saturday, April 15. The victim, 19-year-old HSU student David Josiah Lawson, had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to Mad River Community Hospital, where he died.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively set for May 1.