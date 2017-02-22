Agendas on the agenda at tonight’s McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee meeting

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee may change its policy tonight, Feb. 22 on how items are placed on its meeting agendas.

The proposal was spurred by a conflict last year, in which a committee member wanted to place an item on the agenda, but the request was refused by committee Chair Ben Shepherd, who sets the meeting agendas and decides what gets on and what does not.

Last year, committee member Craig Tucker asked that the issue of rent control be placed on the agenda for the Oct. 26 meeting. Tucker wanted the committee to take a position on Measure V, which was approved by voters on Nov. 8. The measure enacted rent control for mobile home parks in unincorporated Humboldt County.

Shepherd, however, refused to put the matter on the agenda, saying that it was outside the committee’s purview because it was a county wide issue and not specific to McKinleyville.

This reasoning raised a few eyebrows, as Measure S, the marijuana tax, and Measure U, the road tax, were on the Oct. 26 meeting agenda as informational items. The committee had also take a position previously against the idea of rent control, although it never took a position on Measure V.

Shepherd’s control of meeting agendas may be slightly loosened if the committee approves a proposed policy change, which will be considered when it meets this evening, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Middle School Conference Center (formerly Azalea Conference Center), located on the east side of the McKinleyville Middle School campus.

The meeting is open to the public.

Under the existing policy, any member of the committee can ask for an agenda item, but the chair has the ability to keep the item off the agenda if he determes it is outside the committee’s purview.

Under the proposed policy, if two committee members ask that an item be placed on the agenda, and the chair disagrees, then the issue would be brought before the full committee for consideration.

The committee would then decide whether the item is worthy of being on an agenda. If the committee approves the item, then it would appear on the agenda of the next meeting.

Also at tonight’s meeting, the advisory committee will review the county ordinance which spells out its scope and purpose and will elect new officers.















