Allen Masterson, WWII veteran and Arcata’s oldest firefighter, passes away

Note: The great Allen Masterson was recently featured in the pages of the Union. – Ed.

Arcata Fire Protection District

ARCATA – It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of our beloved "old timers," Allen Masterson.

Allen was the last surviving member of the 1949 crew whose names are inscribed on the dedication plaque at the Arcata Station.

We were informed that he was in the hospital and passed away peacefully around 6:30 July 1, surrounded by his family.

All stations have lowered their flags in honor of Allen's passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Masterson family.

Thank you for your support and service, Allen!















