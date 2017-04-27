Alliance Road 76 robbed again

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ARCATA GAS STATION ROBBED

On 4/27/17 at about 12:51 AM, the Arcata Police Department responded to a reported robbery at the Alliance 76 Gas Station located at 2205 Alliance Road in Arcata.

Officers contacted the employee who stated a male subject entered the store with a black mask coving part of his face and demanded money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male adult about 6 feet 4 inches tall wearing a black mask, sunglasses, a grey sweatshirt, and blue jeans. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot southbound on Alliance Rd.

The clerk did not report any weapons used during the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this case in encouraged to contact the Arcata Police Department.















