American Legion Easter Egg Hunt Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Mad River Union

ARCATA PLAZA – Arcata Boy Scout Troop 9 will hold its annual American Legion Easter Egg Hunt on the Plaza Saturday, March 31. The hunt begins at 10 a.m.

American Legion Post No. 274 thanked the Arcata Chamber of Commerce for donations of prizes and financial support for the event, along with Wildberries Marketplace, Noartcoast Arcata Co-op and Uniontown Safeway for generous donations of eggs. Also thanked were John Erickson; Chris Kjer, Scout Master; his assistants and the Troop 9 Boy Scouts for their help in boiling and dyeing the eggs, putting the eggs out, and roping off all the areas.















