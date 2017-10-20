And now a word from Bayside Community Hall

Press Release: Bayside’s Hall Celebrates 75 Year Anniversary

Built and run by volunteers since 1940, the Bayside Community Hall (formerly the Bayside Grange) invites the public to celebrate its 75th anniversary of serving the community with a variety of events throughout the fall and holiday season.

On Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., Jerry Rohde will present “Going up the River,” an entertaining evening about the sights (and historic sites) along several Humboldt County rivers, including the Klamath, Little, Mad, Elk, Eel, Van Duzen and Mattole.

River-lovers, young and old, will enjoy this one. This evening will also be the first time that the Hall will feaure a exhibit of Bayside artists.

The Hall’s Fall Harvest Breakfast in Bayside on Sunday, Oct. 22 will celebrate its grange history of 75 years serving the community with the Bayside artists exhibit, a book sale, face painting for kids, and the music of Squeezebug, the eclectic accordion/guitar duo of Lorna and Steve Brown. The 8 a.m. to Noon breakfast festivities will be followed Sunday night at 6 p.m., when Rees Hughes will present"10 Good Hikes for Late Fall and Winter and an update on the Humboldt Bay Trail."



Bayside residents are encouraged to attend a meeting at the Hall about Jacoby Creek Flooding presented by the Calif. Dept. of Fish & Game on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Jerry Rohde will be back to present the history of our protected parks in Humboldt County on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

The popular Holiday Handmade Makers Fair is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10.

The Hall’s new name reflects a special effort to reach out to new members, volunteers, and audiences. The new board of directors is always interested in proposals for new programs and uses for the Hall. There are many ways to join the activities and the organizing to support this historic community center. If you have specific skills to offer or would like to learn about volunteer opportunities, email baysidecommunityhall@gmail.com.















