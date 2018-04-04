APD, area law agencies take implicit bias training

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Everyone has biases, and only to know them is to be able to deal with them. Bias serves some useful functions, but can “trip us up,” according to retired Palo Alto Police Lt. Sandra Brown.

“It’s a normal human attribute,” Brown said. “We all have it.”

Brown was in town last week during a day-long training at Arcata City Hall. Attending were Arcata Police and officers from Eureka, Humboldt State, Fortuna, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, California State Parks and the Bureau of Land Management.

She says understanding bias via a scientific approach offers the best hope of countering the ill effects of bias – and for fair and impartial policing.

Explicit bias is easy to spot – it’s the open contempt for individuals based not just on what they do, but what they are. Implicit bias is more insidious, but can have just as powerful influence on a police officer’s judgment, and bring about unfair and improper enforcement decisions.

Current thinking holds that most bias afflicting officers isn’t explicit, but of the unconscious, implicit variety.

Race and ethnicity are just one flavor of bias. Others may include socioeconomic, or even geographical bias.

Through use of scenarios and other tools, officers undergoing the training identify their biases and discuss what it takes to work through them. The sessions are closed to the press so that participants may speak freely about their issues. “Until you know what your bias is, you can’t control and manage it,” Brown said.

“We’re asking officers to really look at themselves and their thought processes,” said APD Chief Tom Chapman. “This is contemporary policing. We have to continue to evolve and get better.”































