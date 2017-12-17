APD arrests three on drug, gun charges

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

TRAFFIC STOP YIELDS FIREARM AND DRUGS

On Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at about 10:24 a.m., officers with the Arcata Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Mercedes Benz sedan in the 1100 block of Spear Avenue for a vehicle code violation.

During the traffic stop, the rear passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Joshua Loureiro (age 29), a validated gang member from Arcata, was taken into custody on a parole warrant.

The front passenger, Cierra Rebeccah Lee Oscar (age 24) from Klamath, was found to be on probation for narcotics and weapons related violations and was searched per the terms of her probation. Officers located about one half ounce of methamphetamine on her person as well as paraphernalia related to the ingestion of methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle, Andrew Garcia (age 29), a validated Norteno gang member from San Jose, was found to have a loaded .40 caliber handgun concealed in his waistband.

Incident to the officers traffic investigation, approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, several digital scales, ammunition and packaging materials for the sales of controlled substances were located. Over $6,400 in cash monies was seized as evidence of narcotics sales.

The subjects were transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility where they were booked on the following charges:

Ronald Joshua Loureiro

PC 3000.08(c) - Parole Violation

H&S 11378 - Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale

H&S 11379 - Transportation of a Controlled Substance

Andrew Garcia

PC 25400(a)(1) - Possession of a Concealed Firearm

PC 12022(a)(1) - Felon in Possession of a Firearm While Committing a Felony

PC 29800(a)(1) - Felon in Possession of a Firearm

H&S 11378 - Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale

H&S 11379 - Transportation of a Controlled Substance

Cierra Rebeccah Lee Oscar

H&S 11378 - Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale

H&S 11378 - Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale H&S 11379 - Transportation of a Controlled Substance

H&S 11364 - Possession of paraphernalia

PC 30305(a)(1) - Felon in Possession of ammunition.















