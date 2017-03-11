APD chases down, catches fleeing suspects, one of whom throws a loaded gun

City of Arcata

APD ARRESTS TWO FLEEING SUSPECTS

On Friday March 10, 2017, at about 2:26 pm, an officer with the Arcata Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a blue Ford Explorer in the 600 block of F Street. The suspect vehicle fled northbound on F Street and then collided with a chain-link fence in the 1300 block.

Two occupants ran from the vehicle and one threw a loaded handgun as he ran. After a foot pursuit both suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Humboldt County Jail on the following charges:

24-year-old Hoopa resident Little Eagle Moon:

VC 2800.2(a): Felony Evasion

PC 25850(a): Possession of Loaded Firearm in Public

HS 11377(a): Possession of a Controlled Substance

PC 29800(a)(1): Felon in Possession of a Firearm

VC 14601.2(a): Driving on Suspended License

PC 1203.2: Violation of Probation

PC 148(a)(1): Resisting Arrest

34-year-old Hoopa resident Alexander Francis Lamebear Jr.:

PC 148(a)(1): Resisting Arrest

HS 11377(a): Possession of a Controlled Substance















