APD gets $20K in Z-bucks for new vehicle

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata’s police chief has told the county’s Board of Supervisors that a Measure Z funding request for a vehicle is related to an overall reduction in the police department’s fleet.

At the March 7 board meeting, supervisors approved using $20,000 in unspent Measure Z public safety tax money to provide a vehicle for Arcata and McKinleyville school resource and juvenile diversion officers.

The Arcata Police Department had requested $35,000 for the vehicle at a previous meeting and supervisors were hesitant about it. Supervisor Estelle Fennell said her “resistance to it” was due to having previously approved Measure Z funding for the juvenile services officers.

“So is this something that just came up because when you had the personnel, you realized that you needed the car?” she asked Arcata Police Chief Tom Chapman.

Chapman said that when his department made the personnel funding request, he believed there was leeway to provide a vehicle from those in the department’s fleet.

“What the city has done over the last few years has reduced our fleet, essentially,” he added. “It just hasn’t been as workable as much as I hoped it would be – I’ve got three people going in three different directions.”

The City of Arcata will bear the costs of maintaining the Measure Z-funded vehicle.

Supervisors also approved using $75,000 in Measure Z funds to allow the City of Trinidad to contract with the county's Sheriff's Office for deputy coverage. The votes on both Measure Z spending items were unanimous.
















