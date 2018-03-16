APD officer hurt while trying to save man cutting himself

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

OFFICER INJURED DURING STRUGGLE WITH KNIFE WIELDING MAN

On Friday, March 16 at 6:44 a.m., Arcata Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a theft which had just occurred from a business at 5000 Valley West Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers' attempted to contact the subject in a vehicle, which was parked in the parking lot. The male locked himself in the vehicle and refused to comply with officer's orders to exit the vehicle or roll down his windows. As officers spoke to the male through the vehicle's window, the man retrieved a knife from inside his vehicle and started to cut his neck.

Officers broke the passenger's side window of the vehicle in order to gain access and attempt to stop him from further harming himself. Officers were able to take the knife from the male, however during the struggle an Arcata Police Officer sustained a laceration to his hand.

The male subject, who was later identified as Christopher Michael Slocum, 45, of Clayton, Indiana, was arrested and transported to Mad River Community Hospital where he was treated for self-inflicted injuries. Slocum was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on one count of PC 69- Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer.

The injured Arcata Police officer was transported to Mad River Community Hospital where he was treated and later released.