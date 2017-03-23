April 22 is Humboldt March for Science Day in Arcata

Humboldt March for Science

ARCATA – The Humboldt March for Science is an educational, peaceful, non-violent, inclusive event encouraging unity, engagement, and interaction from our diverse community who hold science to be valuable in this complex, interconnected world.

The Humboldt March for Science (HMFS) is a one of more than 300 sister-city marches occurring on the same date as the National March for Science in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, April 22, Earth Day.

HMFS supports the national group’s mission statement: the March for Science champions publicly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity.

HMFS unites as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good, and for political leaders and policymakers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest.

The Humboldt March for Science is a day-long event focused around the D Street Neighborhood Center in Arcata, which will include the following activities:

A science expo with exhibitors set-up inside, where community members can learn about science-based programs or issues, such as Klamath River dam removal, climate change implications to Humboldt Bay, college and high school science clubs, water and air quality and health care.

Doors will open to the public between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Coffee, tea and light breakfast fare will be available. A pre-march rally similar to the Women’s March will include approximately 45 minutes of local speakers mixed with live music, starting around 2 p.m.

There will be a diverse range of speakers that capture our community, including scientists, students, teachers, politicians, and tribal members. The rally stage will be located in the D Street cul-de-sac and will start around 2 p.m. Seating near the stage will be available for the elderly and other special needs community members.

The march through downtown Arcata will start around 2:45 to 3 p.m. with an exact route to be determined, but will be about 20 blocks long and include the Plaza area. Break-out sessions consisting of small group discussions on “what to do next” actions will occur at the D Street Neighborhood Center between 4 and 5 p.m.

HMFS encourages participation by community members of all ages and is looking forward to seeing lots of creative signs, hats and costumes. HMFS will film the event and are encouraging rally and march signs that include science-based poster session material. March Marshals will award random prizes for creative and unique posters and signs.

There will be face-painting by Butterfly Body Art available for kids (of all ages) during the science expo and a couple of food trucks parked onsite. The Humboldt March for Science is a no alcohol, drugs or glass container event; and please leave your dog(s) at home.

Parking is available on the Humboldt State University campus, just north of the D Street Neighborhood Center. Car-pooling, walking or biking to the event is recommended.

