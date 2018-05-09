Arcata bus stop work to begin

ARCATA BUS STOPS The 2018 Arcata ADA Bus Stop Improvements Project will begin on Monday, May 14. The City of Arcata has contracted with RAO Construction Inc., for this project. The plan involves concrete work, asphalt paving, and drainage improvements at the Arcata transit center and adjacent portions of Ninth and 10th streets in the City of Arcata. Project construction will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on some days the contractor may employ a longer work day, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. On the days of scheduled work, community members are urged to follow all directions and traffic control devices within the project area. Due to the work required for this project, Arcata & Mad River Transit System buses will be rerouted from the Arcata transit center. Temporary bus stops will set up on the east side of F Street, between Ninth and 10th Streets, to accommodate transit passengers. Construction for the project is scheduled to be completed by early July 2018.

