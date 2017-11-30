Arcata Chamber biz survey yields downtown recommendations – Plaza study sessions planned

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – A recent survey of downtown businesses is producing additional views and ideas about the Plaza and environs in anticipation of some major city study sessions next month and in January on Arcata’s downtown.

A number of advocacy groups are currently active, forwarding varied ideas for reforming downtown and the Plaza’s features, layout, events and transportation options. Meanwhile, the city is pursuing a Plaza historical designation to attract tourism.

A study session on the statue of William McKinley and the Jacoby Building plaque takes place at the D Street Neighborhood Center Monday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

A broader discussion about the Plaza takes place in the Community Center Senior Room Monday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m.

Surveying the scene

According to an Arcata Chamber of Commerce bulletin, downtown businesses were asked to specifically identify problems and solutions in hopes of making the Plaza “a more desirable place for people to gather, shop and commune.”

The survey was a collaboration involving the chamber, the city and business. Clipboards in hand, City Councilmember Brett Watson, Minor Theatre owner Josh Neff (also representing Arcata Main Street) and Chamber Executive Director Joellen Clark-Peterson groundtruthed the downtown.

Problems, we got ’em

Fifty-six percent of respondents cited illegal activity as the worst problem; 29 percent considered panhandling and loitering a primary problem; while 15 percent cited a host of other issues. These include:

1. Littering

2. Lack of general plan for the entire plaza and our collective goals.

3. Violence associated with the above. My family avoids the plaza, and many now do. Very sad for our city!

4. Yelling/fighting/swearing = belligerent/rude behavior

5. Rude behavior

Additional comments from respondents listed in the chamber survey:

1. Mowing all day every week, too loud

2. Yelling on Plaza, customers afraid to come here

3. “Camping and gathering” in front of store at night

4. Amount of litter and cigarette butts

Solutions, we want ’em

Ideas for reform are as abundant as the problems, though the practicality of some is questionable, and some pose financial challenges.

Some 39 percent of respondents advocate for creation of a new area away from the Plaza where homeless people may congregate; 36 percent would like to have a private security presence on the Plaza; 11 percent would like to relocate homeless outreach services elsewhere; and about 3 percent of respondents would like car camping eliminated and parking meters reinstalled.

Solution-oriented comments offered to surveyors:

1. Police bike presence on Plaza more

2. I would like to see the Plaza utilized during the week by more locals, children, picnics, play structure, outdoor eating, vendors that sell food

3. More police presence

More comments written by respondents:

1. Mow early in the morning

2. Stricter punishments for violations of the law for vagrants. It seems that the only people who pay fines and tickets are those of us who are working class locals.

3. More police presence

4. Stop groups from obstructing sidewalk. Eliminate gathering in groups or camping out by storefronts or residences at night.

5. Have a kiosk on the Plaza with play equipment etc. that encourages families to come enjoy the Plaza by checking these items out and using them on the grass. Croquet, frisbees, lawn games, hula hoops.

6. Encourage travelers to respect city (no smoking, alcohol, littering, foul language)

7. Food service (restaurants, trucks) and other “normalized” activities on the Plaza to make it less attractive for belligerence

8. Have a kiosk/space that is rentable that is located in the area of Arcata Liquors. Let vendors sell food/drinks. There is a need for more “grab and go” food options.

9. Welcome to Arcata kiosk (on Ninth and H streets) maybe it rents or lends games and fun family things and can be staffed by different people including the police department at times.

10. Remove Arcata Liquors and make Don’s Donut Bar close by a reasonable time















