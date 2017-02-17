Arcata Chamber of Commerce: Already great – Arcata’s business scene

Word on the street is that Arcata has the best small business community anywhere!

Look around: Have you seen a movie at the newly remodeled Minor Theatre yet? Enjoyed some cider at Wrangletown? Tried on clothes at Bang! Bang! Vintage? Speaking of the latter two, the Creamery District is growing up in front of our very eyes! Arcata is brimming with “passionpreneurs” and in the spirit of the opening exclamation, the Arcata Chamber will host the Annual Business Leadership Awards Event at the end of this month.

This year’s nominees received phenomenal attention in our Facebook Live videos. Determined by the membership, the winners will be unveiled on Saturday, Feb. 25 by local dignitaries. With the intention of reconnecting and showing their support of the business community, all industries will be represented at this event along with elected officials and city staff, as the outstanding contributions of the nominees and award-winners are recognized and applauded over good spirits, fine dining and artistic performances.

With 16 nominees in six categories, I conducted or viewed all of their interviews on Facebook and can vouch that each one of them is bringing their best to Arcata. We must tip our hats to Zero Waste Humboldt, one of the Green Business of the Year nominees, for inspiring us to assist the city in meeting their new zero-waste goals. Early last year, we banned plastic water bottles from both our First Thursday Mixers and the Fourth of July Jubilee on the Plaza. Furthermore, our mixer hosts are required to use reusable plateware.

Another category that stands out are the nominees for the Small Business of the Year Award. Each of the three nominees are women, are friends and graduated from Humboldt State. Therefore, HSU President Lisa Rossbacher will be presenting this award.

Perhaps the reason behind HSU’s Entrepreneur Club coming off campus to volunteer at this event is in response to the people behind the nominations in the New Chamber Member category. Determination, perseverance, community drive and heart are the characteristics of the current generation of professionals in Arcata who are following well in the footsteps of those who have gone before.

This is a special time of the year for the business community, but all year the Arcata Chamber, with the support of its members, works hard to help our community connect and solve problems. Currently, we are preparing to offer another round of next-level professional development workshops. We are increasing our involvement in bridging the gap between youth training programs and local manufacturing jobs; keeping a finger on the pulse of evolving business regulations by adding two board members from the cannabis industry; all while envisioning how we can best serve visitors through our Arcata – Humboldt Welcome Center under the direction of new staff member Molly Steele.

Congratulate the Nominees as you meander around town and remember that the Arcata Chamber is here to help! And the nominees are:

• Green Business: Humboldt Sun Growers Guild, Zero Waste Humboldt and Greenway Partners;

• Small Business of the Year: Wrangletown Cider Company, Bang! Bang! Vintage and Arise Gluten Free Bakery;

• Hospitality & Tourism: Happy Camper Redwood Tours, Cruise Planners and Blue Lake Hotel & Casino;

• Nonprofit of the Year: Rotary of Arcata Sunrise, NorCAN and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the North Coast;

• New Chamber Member: Mia Bella Cupcakes, Alchemy Distillery and The Minor Theatre;

• Beautification: Nilsen Company, Tosha Yoga and Alex Stillman.

The Business Leader of the Year and the City’s Business of the Year are selected by committee and will also be announced at this event.















