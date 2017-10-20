Arcata Chamber sells Welcome Center, launches new initiatives

The autumn season is officially upon us and while the leaves change, our Welcome Center is going through some beautification changes.

The Arcata-Humboldt Welcome Center will be getting a fresh coat of paint, new carpet and a fresh new look.

The Arcata Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that we have completed the sale of the building that houses us here at the Arcata-Humboldt Welcome Center.

The sale terms included cash along with 10 years of “rent exchange” in the front portion of the building. In the coming months, the building space will be split into two sections, and the new owner will move into the back portion of the space at the beginning of 2018.

The Welcome Center and chamber offices will be in the front portion, where we will be able to greet visitors, have meetings and host our popular workshop series.

The Arcata Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the executive director and her team, are currently working on refreshing the inside of the Welcome Center space.

We are also in the process of creating new signage, while the new owner will be refreshing the exterior of the facility and the parking lot.

This physical presence will complement a re-energized visitor marketing effort called “Visit Arcata,” which is being supported by the City of Arcata and other partners.

The website will be launched within a few months, and new social media and digital advertising efforts will be underway by spring.

Proceeds from the sale of the building have been put into a five-year CD at Coast Central Credit Union until a long-term plan for the funds is developed and adopted by the Arcata Chamber Board of Directors.

We are committed to being financially prudent and preserving this asset for the long-term stability of the organization.

At the same time, the board plans to reevaluate the monthly financials in light of temporary reduced costs associated with the provision for 10 years of rent included as part of the sales price. We want to remain in a strong financial position when rent is once again a monthly expense.

I want to thank everyone (especially our realtor, Greg Anderson, who played a part in what has been a long, two-year process to bring us greater fiscal stability along with a clearer focus related to visitor services.

This work included ending our franchise agreement with the California Welcome Center organization, re-focusing on serving as a welcome center for the Arcata area, and completing the complex negotiations to sell the building.

It is exciting to see the Arcata Chamber of Commerce running as a sustainable entity and watching our membership grow.

Thank you to our business community for supporting the Arcata Chamber of Commerce. We are looking forward to many, many more years of success!

Heidi Ferris is the president of the Arcata Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.















