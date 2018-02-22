Arcata City Council sets 2018/2019 goals

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Over two meetings lasting more than five hours, most of the City Council solidified its core goals for Arcata last week. Councilmember Paul Pitino missed both meetings; Councilmember Susan Ornelas was absent for the first one.

The council sets its goals for the city every year prior to its annual budget sessions, in which it applies cash to its aspirations.

In years past, goals have taken as many as three meetings to develop, resulting in a bloated, expensive and basically impossible wish list. This year, under the supervision of City Manager Karen Diemer and Mayor Sofia Pereira, the council tried to stick with what’s affordable and achievable.

The first step was for councilmembers to submit their basic list of hopes and dreams; then the items common to all lists were then discussed. City advisory committees were also asked for their goals, and some of them responded.

Homelessness was first discussed. Community Development Director David Loya said the pending Housing Strategic Plan, to be developed by a consultant over the next two years, will include “measures that have teeth.”

Pitino is known to be an advocate for an “opportunity village” homeless housing center, and the council will have the city work with housing advocates to identify possible sites.

The abuse-beleagured Plaza is an evergreen topic that was inevitably discussed. Councilmember Brett Watson said “enforcement of existing ordinances would be a good place to start.”

Police Chief Tom Chapman said existing ordinances are being enforced, but that doing so is like “Groundhog Day,” with the same people constantly getting the same tickets for infractions. Those citations are sometimes cleared en masse by judges, with no punishment for the petty offenders. “The challenge is having an enforcement mechanism that’s a deterrent,” Chapman said.

Another problem is that when someone is arrested – usually for public drunkenness or outstanding warrants – an officer must transport the person to jail, leaving the Plaza without any enforcement. The law requires a sworn officer to transport an arrestee, but the police department is exploring alternatives to occupying the time of the arresting officer.

Some discussion was devoted to restricting alcohol sales – by beverage size, by cutting back the hours of alcohol vendors or by creating a “no-serve list” blocking sales to “habitual inebriates.”

Another idea is to form a team of professionals to select the 10 worst habitual downtown offenders and provide “wraparound services” to try and address their needs and temper the excessive behavior.

A Plaza Working Group is likely to be formed in March, consisting of members of various city committees and other stakeholders such as Arcata Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce.

Long-neglected Valley West got considerable attention. Crime has engulfed Valley West. A Valley East Boulevard property owner submitted a two-page letter to the council detailing numerous incidents of abusive and menacing behavior by street people, from thefts to public urination and harassment. Residential RVs and buses infest the area, while “trash camps” are common in and out of city limits in the area.

Other topics discussed: The city may do something about toxic, non-biodegradeable cigarette butts. Disaster preparation needs more attention. User conflicts at the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary and on the Humboldt Bay Trail North will be addressed with updates to the Arcata Municipal Code. The city’s equity initiatives will continue, with emphasis on student safety. The city’s aging staff is attempting to identify and recruit the next generation of department heads. A second Portland Loo could be installed at Ninth and I streets, and the city will talk to the Arcata Co-op about hosting the loo in its parking lot.

At the end of the first meeting, the council had settled on 13 priority projects, and two more were added at the second session. They are:

• Prioritize the Housing Strategic Plan to identify all economic levels of needed housing, with review of homeless strategies and identification of sites offering housing development opportunities.

• Obtain site control of a property on which to locate transitional or long-term housing for the homeless.

• Convene the new Plaza Working Group and budget for projects.

• Develop an APD crime prevention officer to focus on neighborhood and business watches, theft reduction, public intoxication reduction and emergency response.

• Develop a long-term strategy for Valley West, including year-round youth and recreational activities, safer street and parking measures, landscape and beatification plus litter removal, ways to better engage businesses and residents, and better police staffing with reinstatement of a Valley West officer assignment.

• Partner with leading agencies to advance the city’s Zero Waste Action Plan with emphasis on reducing cigarette butt litter, processing organic waste, adding a water bottle fill station at City Hall, banning use of single-use water bottles at city facilities, plus other updates to city polices.

• Parks: complete improvements to Shay Park, the Arcata Ball Park bleachers, develop a rehabilitation plan for Ennes Park, finalize plans for Carlson Park, and complete planning and design for the Humboldt Bay Trail North extension to West End Road and connecting to the Annie and Mary Trail.

• Complete a new high-visibility intersection at 11th and D streets.

• Develop a Building/Energy Reach Code to minimize use of fossil fuels in construction.

• Complete greenhouse gas reduction projects with conversion of gas furnaces at the Arcata Branch Library, solar cells on the library roof, and replacement of other gas furnaces at city buildings.

• Update disaster preparedness and emergency response plans.

• Maintain a strong partnership with Humboldt State University to advance racial equity and assist with enrollment student retention.

• Convert the city budget into a workplan for easier citizen comprehension

• Develop a Strategic Arts Initiative to better develop and market Arcata’s considerable but fragmented artistic resources.

