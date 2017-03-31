Arcata Library Reeducation Camp opens

Snerb Grunion

Madness Ribber Funion

ARCATA, APRIL 1 – Arcata residents are lining up by the hundreds for a transformative six-week stay at a new compound, where they’re taking what’s being called an “immersive working vacation,” albeit one that’s not voluntary.

The Arcata Branch Library Reeducation Camp, formerly the D Street Neighborhood Center, is popularly known as “the Parsonage,” after its ubiquitous Supreme Exalted Bringer of Books, Sue Parsons, Arcata branch librarian.

Under a system approved by the City Council, which itself is now a subcommittee of Friends of the Arcata Library, all townspeople must spend six weeks at the Parsonage. There they complete daily, dawn-to-dusk classes in library use with emphasis on etiquette.

Parsonage participants acquire a wide range of library survival skills, including how to avoid common pitfalls, sometimes with the aid of technology.

During the “Keep Your Voice Down” course, trainees learn how to modulate their voice levels via decibel meters connected to electric shockers. Anything above a whisper brings a 400-volt jolt to sensitive areas of the anatomy.

The “Reading is FUNdamental” portion of the curriculum requires trainees to recite the alphabet forward and backward, while the “Dewey-Eyed and Ready to Read” segment involves memorization of the Dewey Decimal System under the watchful eye of steely-eyed “book bulls” – the Library’s new in-house security force.

A nightly Parsonage feature is the four-hour singalong, where aspiring library users are surrounded by portraits of Parsons and previous Arcata Librarians Nick Wilczek and Maggie Nystrom. Popular tunes are “O Great Librarian, We Come To Enjoy You,” “No Library Without You,” and “Guided Through Life’s Pages With Parsons.”

Curriculum historical components also touch on Parsons’ predecessors, called the “Era of Nystrom,” and the “Days of Wilczek” reviewing the pre-Parsons years in excruciating detail.

After completing the course, graduates are granted provisional use of the Arcata Library, pending proper behavior.

Some, however, chose to transfer directly to the Extreme Bullshit Shelter to soften re-entry back into the real world.