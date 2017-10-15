Arcata looks at bus routes, restricts hunting

Andrew George Butler

Mad River Union

ARCATA – A bus route connecting Humboldt State University to the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, a single route midnight line, and less service to the Arcata Community Center were among the suggestions given to the Arcata City Council regarding the area’s transit system.

The council addressed the topic of unmet transit needs of the Arcata & Mad River Transit System during its meeting, Oct. 4.

The transit review is apart of Humboldt County Association of Governments’ yearly multijurisdictional assessment of the county’s transit system. City of Arcata engineer Doby Class presented the council and the public with a list of options – some viable, some not – to improve and change Arcata’s transit system.

The biggest consistent complaint regarding the transit system in Arcata, according to the preliminary information Class has received, is the lack of nighttime and weekend bus service.

Additionally, Class said A&MRTS looked at its relationship with Humboldt State University and increased service to its students as a possible area of improvement. Class said 75 to 80 percent of the ridership in Arcata comes from HSU students.

The “best” and most feasible changes according the report from Class and a hired consulting company would be to move to the Red Route’s start time to 25 minutes past the hour, create an entire new line stretching from HSU to the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, and change the community center to an on-demand stop for most of the day. Class also said A&MRTS would be looking at changing specific route times on busses that ferry HSU students to better fit class schedules.

The report shared by Class also noted possibly adding a single line, 8 p.m. to midnight, “night” bus, and the addition of a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday bus. These two options however were not found by the consulting company to be the “best” options due to cost.

The public is encouraged to contact HCAOG at (707) 444-8202 with any suggestions or concerns during the transit review process, up to Nov. 22.

Hunting zone changes

The City Council on Oct. 4 also approved several small changes to the city’s hunting regulations regarding upland game and migratory waterfowl for 23 privately owned parcels where hunting is currently allowed.

The minimum parcel size for hunting increased from five acres to 10 acres.

Lead shot, which is scheduled to be banned statewide starting in July of 2019, received an early retirement in Arcata’s city limits as well.

Arcata also came up to speed with California’s “150 yard buffer from any residence” when hunting rule, and put into writing that there is to be no “shooting over a public road (or trail).”

New Planning commissioner

The council appointed Melanie McCavour to a vacant Planning Commission seat, with her term ending July 31, 2018. McCavour has a Masters in Environmental Science, and is currently a lecturer at Humboldt State University.















