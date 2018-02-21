Arcata Main Street announces 28th annual Arcata Bay Oyster Festival

Arcata Main Street ARCATA – Arcata Main Street invites our communities to the 28th annual Arcata Bay Oyster Festival on the historic downtown Arcata Plaza on Saturday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.. The annual Oyster Festival event is a celebration of our Humboldt Bay, where we take a particular focus on water health and aquaculture.

This one of a kind, one day event is Arcata Main Streets annual nonprofit fundraiser bringing together aqua-farmers, nonprofits, school teams and clubs, local businesses, local food and beverage producers and our communities. All applications are now open to get your group or business involved in 2018. This includes Food Vendors (with a discount for booths serving primarily oysters), Green Street booths, Art Market Vendors, Kids -FLUPSY- Vendors & Activities, Event Sponsors, Volunteers and particiapants in our Shuck & Swallow Contest. We are also on the lookout for art and nature installations, showcases of environmental projects and interactive exhibits. In addition, we have opened online presales of tokens and sustainable steel pints.

We are excited to announce our initial line ups for each the Main Stage, Green Street Stage and Art Market Stage. We are dedicated to local musicians and performers, and we aim to bring you the best variety of diverse talent in our area. More stage and musical and performance line ups coming soon.

New ideas for sponsorship and exhibits are always welcome.
















