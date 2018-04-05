Arcata man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after wild chase

CHP Press Release

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – On the evening of April 4, 2018 the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Dept. was involved in a pursuit with a white Jeep Compass rental car which was reported to be occupied by a suspect of an attempted homicide which had occurred in Tennessee.

At approximately 3:58 p.m., CHP officers took over as the primary units of the pursuit as it continued southbound on US-101, south of Stafford Road. The pursuit continued southbound at speeds in excess of 100 MPH. Several attempts were made to deploy spike strips, but the suspect vehicle was able to avoid them each time by driving into the opposing lanes of traffic.

The suspect vehicle exited at Mattole Road and continued driving recklessly at varying speeds. The vehicle eventually came to a stop near the intersection with Wilder Ridge Road and a felony car stop was initiated. Two males and one female were taken into custody at the scene.

The driver of the suspect vehicle has been positively identified as 27-year-old Cortez Lamont Little of Arcata. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, in Williamson County Tennessee, confirmed an outstanding arrest warrant for Little for Felony Criminal Attempted 1st Degree Murder. Little was booked in the Humboldt County Jail and is being held pending extradition to Tennessee.

The female passenger was not charged and was released. The male passenger was identified as 26-year-old Christopher Mallory. Mallory was arrested and booked into the Humboldt County for resisting arrest and possession of marijuana for sales.

The California Highway Patrol and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their help in locating Cortez Little. Anyone having additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Humboldt Area CHP office at (707) 822-5981.















