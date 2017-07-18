Arcata man convicted for striking jail guard in face

Humboldt County District Attorney's Office

EUREKA – Yesterday, July 17 a Humboldt County jury found 26-year-old Alexi

Greenspan of Arcata guilty of felony resisting an executive officer causing great bodily injury. This offense is a strike under California law. The jury also convicted Greenspan of felony battery with serious bodily injury, and felony battery with injury on a custodial officer.

The crime occurred on April 7, 2017 at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility. While being re-located within the Facility, inmate Greenspan struck a senior correctional deputy in the face, causing an orbital fracture with muscle and nerve damage. Testimony and video evidence presented at the trial showed that correctional officers exhibited a high level of professionalism during this incident, including respectful treatment of Greenspan before the assault. The injury required surgery and forced the deputy to miss several weeks of work.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Trenton Timm with the assistance of District Attorney Investigator Gary Cooper. Greenspan will return to court for sentencing by Judge Feeney on August 3, 2017. He faces a maximum of 6 years in prison.

Editor's note: Here's a previous press release from the Sheriff's Office about an incident Mr. Greenspan was involved with:

On 07-03-2013, approximately 10:00 p.m. the Humboldt County Sheriff's office received a 911 call from a medical evacuation flight pilot who reported as he was landing his aircraft at McKinleyville- Arcata Airport it was nearly struck by an illegal aerial firework being discharged at Clam Beach. The firework was discharged near the end of the runway. A deputy was in the area at the time the call came out and witnessed several aerial fireworks being discharged into the air from Clam Beach. The deputy responded to the Calm Beach parking lot and walked out the trail towards the beach area. While walking through the bushes on the trail the deputy witnessed a man, identified as Alexi Bree Greenspan, 22 years old from McKinleyville, discharge an aerial "mortar" type of firework. The deputy saw it travel approximately 100 feet into the air and explode. The firework was in line with the runway to the airport which was approximately ½ mile away. The deputy contacted Greenspan who told the deputy he knew the firework was illegal, but he thought it was alright to fire them off at the beach. While the deputy spoke with Greenspan he could tell he was under the influence of alcoholic beverages. A computer check of Greenspan with Sheriff's Office Dispatch revealed he was on formal felony probation for threatening an executive officer and misdemeanor probation for wreckless driving. The probation clause required Greenspan to totally abstain from alcoholic beverages. The deputy arrested Greenspan for violation of probation and for discharging illegal fireworks. After Greenspan was arrested by the deputy he repeatedly threatened to kill the deputy with a firearm. He also threatened to kill any deputy or any other law enforcement officer who tries to arrest him in the future with a firearm. An additional felony charge of threatening to kill an executive officer performing his duties was added. Greenspan was transported and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility where his bail was set at $50,000.00. The deputy was unable to determine if Greenspan was the person who discharged the firework that came close to the aircraft that was landing. Anyone with information for the Sheriffs Office regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriffs Office at 707-445-7251 or the Sheriffs Office Crime Tip line at 707-268-2539.






















































































