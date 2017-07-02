Arcata Police Log: A snappy sidewalk scissor dance

• Sunday, June 4 5:48 p.m. After three or four couches were dumped near a Samoa Boulevard business, their promise of cushiony comfort attracted 10 or so men of leisure. Police pried the sitabouts loose from sofahenge and moved them along.

8:42 p.m. A woman claiming to be someone’s grandma called police asking that the person be checked on, but the supposed granddaughter called in saying that she has no familial relationship with the woman.

• Monday, June 5 12:13 p.m. A woman at the Vet’s Hall said her fiance’s brother tried to poison her by putting diced bell peppers into her food. She said he knows she’s allergic to them, though he may not know how severe the allergy is.

1:08 p.m. A backpack containing dance shoes and a binder containing dance lesson plans was left overnight in a car at Foster and Eastern avenues, the inevitable result being a spray of granulated safety glass and fond memories of a backpack gone with the wind.

1:21 p.m. A platinum ring encrusted with diamonds and rubies was left overnight in an unlocked car on Chester Avenue. Its value was estimated at upwards of $950.

6:49 p.m. On the pathway linking Sunset Avenue to Shay Park (not at all far from Eastern Avenue), someone found a cell phone case, books and dance shoes.

832 p.m. A pregnant woman sat outside an F Street taqueria, smoking a cigarette. Someone wanted an officer to discuss the wisdom of this form of prenatal care with the mom-to-be.

• Tuesday, June 6 9:36 a.m. A woman in a green hoodie with a towel wrapped around her head waved a pair of scissors around on an Eighth Street sidewalk, at times snapping them near her face.

12:21 p.m. A roving recycling ripper-offer on Bayside Road didn’t enjoy having his labors interrupted by a property owner there, responding with verbal aggression and threats. Following his fussy fusilade, the toter-miner rode off westbound on a red bicycle with matching red ignorance beacon ball cap.

12:29 p.m. A woman jumped out of a truck with a camper shell on 11th Street and dumped an entire trash can full of photo albums with pictures of herself on the ground, then sped away. A witness managed to snap a few pictures of the red-haired woman and get a partial license plate, expressing concern that she may need help due to her strange behavior.

1:41 p.m. Two Valley West motel employees got into a fist fight in the lobby.

2:44 p.m. A white van with no license plates but with someone inside gave a convincing impression of a molesto-mobile as it parked all afternoon at Foster Avenue and Q Street, where kids walk to and from school.

3:06 p.m. A white van parked near a downtown antiquarian bookstore had all its doors open, the better for a big dog to lunge forth at passersby.

6:17 p.m. Some of the Plazoids looked kinda drunk.

• Wednesday, June 7 7:39 a.m. Maybe it was driving the white truck recklessly, with a flat tire. Or, as a little girl described, the driver striking a woman. All in all, it added up to a public drunkenness arrest.

• Thursday, June 8 12:02 a.m. A man in all gray, including his beanie, busied himself filling his red backpack with beer at a Uniontown store. Police were busy at the moment, so he got away.

7:05 a.m. Red backpack man came back for another heaping helping of liquid happiness, and this time officers were available to arrest him.

8:05 a.m. Four van campers and their dogs snoozed near Rotary Park.

8:07 a.m. A camper slumbered on the Community Park soccer field.

8:16 a.m. A camper sleeping in a Ninth Street doorway was moved along.

8:24 a.m. An Alliance Road apartment dumpster was flooded with used butane canisters.

9:35 a.m. A vehicle at Foster and Eastern avenues was rummaged, yielding only a water bottle.

10:30 a.m. After taking control of her deceased parents’ estate, a woman discovered that her niece had been using fraudulent checks and a debit card to steal from the mom over several years.

Noon A woman strolled around the Plaza with her camera bag, then went into a restaurant. There, she noticed that the bag and the camera that was in it had vanished from her grasp.

3:11 p.m. Someone left two hiking backpacks inside a car overnight in prime doorhandle-trying/window-bashing territory – Valley East Boulevard, where slithy toves rule the night. Things did not end well, except for an unknown roving ripper-offer.

4:14 p.m. A used mattress and box spring descended from the heavens onto a Sunny Brae church.

6:42 p.m. A youngish woman in a fur-collared jacket made off with a laptop computer from a Sunny Brae thrift store.

8:33 p.m. Not far away on lower Buttermilk Lane, five enterprising motorhome residents set about constructing a cardboard fort.

8:41 p.m. As a man made his way down the switchback path from Seventh Street to the Community Park, a strange woman emerged from the bushes and threatened him. She said he wasn’t allowed to walk on the stairs because they were hers.

9:04 p.m. A weirdo in blue pants with a red handkerchief over his face lurked about a Valley West credit union.

• Friday, June 9 1:50 a.m. A man on D Street continued his ongoing campaign of stomping and yelling nonsensically.

7:16 a.m. A man sitting in a car in a Uniontown parking lot was observed “shotgunning” a beer.

12:15 p.m. Meat. Many pounds o' flesh. A shopping cart full. A shoplifter at a Uniontown store loaded it up and rolled it on out the door.

1:24 p.m. A man with no shirt ventilated both his upper torso and his complaints about life, the universe and everything on H Street. A representative of said universe entered his alternate reality and arrested him.

2:36 p.m. A man loitering near a Uniontown pizza jernt was clad in a sort of Christmassy ensemble – a red shirt and green pants. In this quasi-yuletide rig he gifted passersby with a series of arguments as hostile as they were irrelevant.

4:41 p.m. A man at the ER really used his head, but unfortunately it was to head-butt a computer monitor and break it.

4:52 p.m. Chico the chihuahua went missing on 13th Street.

6:07 p.m. A stylish urban guerilla wearing a camouflage vest and cannabis leaf leggings yelled at people on Seventh Street.

• Saturday, June 10 2:13 a.m. A woman on L.K. Wood Boulevard asked a passerby to shine a flashlight at a car lock in order to help her enter the vehicle. But she didn’t have a key, just “something long with a hook on it.” The helpful passerby wondered whether the car actually belonged to the woman.

2:40 p.m. A woman on L.K. Wood Boulevard was reported striking a vehicle’s window with a rock.

4:28 a.m. A slithy tove got in some pre-dawn doorhandle-trying on Hallen Drive.

6:12 a.m. A traveler who’d been all a-slumber on the patio of a Sunny Brae coffee house awakened and started circling the building on foot.

9 a.m. A “transient” woman reportedly dumped a recycling bin in the middle of Ridge Road and undertook a systematic rummaging of the contents. She was moved along.

9:06 a.m. As 13th Street residents know, the FBI doesn’t call your house demanding money to avert arrest. But someone keeps pestering them with this foolish ruse.

9:18 a.m. The Ridge Road lady rummager was reported having a “meltdown,” and was again moved along.

1:12 p.m. The Buttermilk Lane motorhome manor entertained distinguished guests who rolled up in a black Saturn.

1:48 p.m. Expensive massage equipment and other property were slithy toved from an unlocked car on Valley East Boulevard overnight.

3:37 p.m. A Spring Street resident has had enough of the drone hovering over his house and buzzing the neighborhood, especially on weekends.

4:01 p.m. A ponytailed man in all black yelled at people outside a Valley West supermarket.

8:53 p.m. A tan and white pit bull wrapped in electrical wire roamed Alliance Road until a resident trapped it in her yard and called police to pick it up.

10:33 p.m. A Blakeslee Avenue resident had an emergency and needed to leave immediately, but found a vehicle blocking his driveway.

11:53 p.m. Some drunk guy kept pestering a Seventh Street resident, knocking on her door and shining a light in her window. She asked him to leave her alone, but he wouldn’t let up with the intrusion efforts, so he was arrested.















