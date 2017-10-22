Arcata Police Log: Anything, anywhere, anytime on any whim at all

• Tuesday, September 26 4:14 p.m. A woman who left her car in a Valley West business’s handicapped parking place for far too long justified the spot-squattage by claiming that she was “providing a public safety.” When she was warned about trespassing, she then provided a grouchy.

5:12 p.m. When someone tried to pawn a stolen guitar at an 11th Street shop, the owner found out and sought to rendezvous with police there.

6:10 p.m. When a cellular-style tele-phone was stolen from the Arcata Community Park, it pinged to a traveler encampment in the Arcata Community Forest. Specifically, a tarp ’neath which a man sheltered himself. He was either ill or under the influence of something, and wore a baseball cap.

• Wednesday, September 27 11:06 a.m. Despite multiple signs clearly asking that no smoking take place outside an H Street business, that’s exactly what a smoldering slew of slouchabouts did.

12:10 p.m. A G Street resident is concerned that she may be “targeted” for abuse, in that last year someone dumped red, white and blue paint on her front steps and now, three rings were stolen from the house despite there being no signs of forced entry.

4:33 p.m. An East California Street resident came home to find his huckleberry bushes no longer rustling, having been rustled. That is, someone stole them.

5:31 p.m. Since we may now do anything at any time in any place on any whim at all, a swarm of stampcrabs tromped around in the recovering foliage of the Veterans Memorial Park, despite it being uglily fenced off to prevent exactly that type of trampling.

6:37 p.m. Sitabouts wallowed ’neath the black walnut tree at 10th and J streets, enjoying the owners’ lawn. Anything, anytime, anywhere on any whim…

• Thursday, September 28 9:41 a.m. An illegal forest camp off East Park Avenue was easy to find, what with the purple towels hanging from the trees.

11:32 a.m. A VW Bug took on a semi-truck at Ericson Way and Aldergrove Road, and both wound up wounded on the roadside.

11:22 a.m. Some 15 goodtimers lounged at the foot of the road up to Redwood Park at Union and 15th Street, where the worrisome welter of whiffle-whaffles whiled the day away smoking things and stuff. The lung workouts proved key in sustaining their ongoing gruntbellowing of profanities.

3:12 p.m. An Olson Courter caught two women trying to get into his backyard. When confronted, they kicked at him and drove away. One of the women looked to be about 63 years old, had black hair and wore glasses.

6:42 p.m. At the bus stop in front of a dillrod-bedeviled Valley West golden arches, a man addressed a woman standing across the street by unleashing vitriolic volleys of vivid verbiage in her general direction.

7:04 p.m. A sea lion wandered in and out of the roadway at Samoa Boulevard and V Street, fortunately not swearing at anyone in the process.

8:46 p.m. A man in a backwards hat shoved some booze into his jacket and snuck out of a Uniontown store.

9:20 p.m. Road enragement erupted on U.S. Highway 101 at Giuntoli Lane, where someone called in to report that they had almost been run off the road by a black Chevy Volt, the driver of which threw an unknown object at the caller’s car.

9:26 p.m. Oh no I didn’t, said the other driver, also calling in. He said the first caller was guilty of the very same kind of bad driving he’d been accused of. But at least the first person wasn’t following him any more, assuming they ever really had been.

• Friday, September 29 9:17 a.m. For reasons unknown (well, except to him), a man with “big hair” and a tie-dyed shirt yelled inside a vehicle in Beverly Court. It was hard to tell if anyone else was inside, since the windows were fogged over.

3:26 p.m. A woman said her dog had been attacked by another and required four surgeries, which she wanted that dog’s human to pay for.

4:42 p.m. Motorcyclists have discovered the forbidden joys of zooming up and down park trails reserved for pedestrians and bicycles. A helmetless male rode a bright green dirt bike up and down the Cahill Park switchback trail “all day long.”

4:54 p.m. A large trip of pygmy goats got loose in an A Street driveway.

5:34 p.m. A green dirt bike sped down South I Street to the march, the driver doing donuts and then entering a trail.

5:46 p.m. A man in all camouflage clothing was impossible to miss, speeding on a green dirt bike around Grant Avenue and Wilson Street.

7:40 p.m. Burning trash and talking loudly day and night in their yard makes these Hilfiker Drivers not the best of neighbors.

• Sunday, October 1 12:11 a.m. Yelling, F Street.

12:53 a.m. Yelling and bottles breaking, Valley West Boulevard.

12:56 a.m. More yelling on F Street.

1:51 a.m. Loud music, D Street.

2:24 a.m. Yelling, D Street.

3:39 a.m. Loud music, Ninth Street.

5:29 a.m. Loud music, Martha Court.

10:41 a.m. Two men and a woman walked with their unleashed dogs along Klopp Lake, strolling amid the very natural splendor their careless poochery degrades.

2:27 p.m. Someone composed an artistic tableau of found objects on H Street at Samoa Boulevard: first, a hypodermic syringe which lent piercing tension to a large, lumpy ice chest nearby, the dual incongruities resting in the shadow of a telephone pole reaching up to the heavens.















