Arcata Police Log: Aren’t you a little old to grit your teeth like that?

• Monday, October 18 10:05 a.m. After a woman’s wallet, housekeys and phone were stolen at a Northtown business, she waited outside with her two small children for police to arrive.

11:02 a.m. A febrile fulminator at Ninth and H streets was equitable with his howled obscenities, evenhandedly lashing passersby and himself with verbal abuse.

12:27 p.m. Most people are able to do their grocery shopping without the need to wave a five-inch knife with a brown handle at anyone. But that’s just how this guy, who’d already been banished from an I Street store, got himself arrested.

7:30 p.m. After whizzing all over the driver’s side door of a car on the Plaza’s west side, a bearded man repaired to the northwest corner for a hearty bout of dog-swinging.

8:45 a.m. After a camper was spotted on the west side of the marsh log pond, someone placed pink and black flags along the trail to mark the spot and called police.

9:14 a.m. A man found sleeping inside a city vehicle at the Corp Yard told police he had no idea how he got there.

9:17 a.m. Multiple burned books and papers were seen scattered near the roundabout at Union Street and Samoa Boulevard.

• Tuesday, October 19 10:24 a.m. A woman’s campsite near Redwood park was picked over by a thief, who stole some of her things, including her blind old pit bull, Lily. She didn’t care about the other stuff so much, but longed to have her dog back. It’s white, with a brindle patch on its eye and a cyst on its back.

10:52 a.m. A woman claimed her dastardly former daughter-in-law stole her dog out of her home.

12:11 p.m. A gent of sufficient age to sport salt-and-pepper hair but wholly lacking in any wisdom that might come with life experience lurked around a Valley West school with a pair of scissors. When the graying geezer ran up to someone’s car with gritted teeth and waving the scissors, the driver called police.

12:26 p.m. A woman and her boyfriend taking a relaxing drive to the Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary weren’t driving at the blinding velocity expected by a carload of young men, who threatened to kill them.

1:45 p.m. An 11th Street woman found a husky with a red collar, named Rue.

• Wednesday, October 11 9:06 a.m. A drunken woman at a downtown donut ’n’ drama shop was somehow wearing another woman’s brand new shoes.

1:08 p.m. A man in striped shorts yelled and gestured in ways no other mortal could comprehend outside a Fourth Street market.

1:23 p.m. Caring, sensitive people who, when not driving, signal their virtuous moral values and deep, abiding compassion on social media blazed down newly repaved Buttermilk Lane at preposterous, neighborhood-degrading rates of speed, because they can.

1:27 p.m. A white van sped down Fickle Hill Road at preposterous velocity.

2:44 p.m. Someone strung up clotheslines on G Street between Eighth and Ninth streets.

3:02 p.m. An aspiring klazomaniac in red and white striped pants yelled obscenities at the pie-consuming public outside a fragrant downtown shop.

6:03 p.m. A man in gray sweats made some rude remarks to a woman at a G Street pizza shop.

7:33 p.m. A woman tried to give her dog away at a Plaza bistro in preparation for walking into traffic and killing herself.

• Thursday, October 12 10:38 a.m. Someone sprayed “goo” inside parking meters on 14th Street.

2:04 p.m. How oblivious do you have to be to ride a motor scooter on hiking/biking trails in the Community Forest? Only these personal exemptioneers know.

2:58 p.m. Someone was reported – and there’s photographic evidence – using a “spicket” to steal city water on Trail 11 in the Community Forest.

7:07 p.m. A man in a beanie was reported breaking branches off bushes near the creek at 14th and Union streets.

5:34 p.m. A woman in a pink skirt and shirt stormed out of a Union Street apartment with a kitchen knife, yelling that she would kill herself. Instead, she threw the knife into some bushes.

5:53 p.m. A woman worried that her daughter in McKinleyville was going to kill herself.

• Friday, October 13 9:31 a.m. An RV emblazoned with “22” written on the side hosted a sort of traveler convention on St. Louis Road, with some 15 backpacks leaned up against it.

11:11 a.m. A jogging couple granted themselves and their dogs an exemption from leash laws, with they and their dogs running untethered at the marsh.

3:48 p.m. Someone noticed a small, wet kitten running in and out of traffic at Samoa Boulevard and Union Street.

8:35 p.m. A backpacker with a red ponytail set up a passerby-harassment station on Samoa Boulevard at Fourth Street.

10:38 p.m. A presumed patriot in a red and blue cap and white shirt pledged allegiance to greed as he ordered a $17.93 meal at a Plaza tavern, then did a scarf ’n’ scram, leaving without paying.

• Sunday, October 15 12:36 a.m. A 40-something woman with white gloves and dark hair in pigtails who “looks like Minnie Mouse” and was either drunk or stoned refused to leave a G Street business.

7:30 p.m. A man said that he was robbed behind the skate park the previous night, the assailant taking off the man’s clothes and striking him multiple times.

8:44 a.m. Another extra-special dog with its owner in a yellow sweatshirt ran leashless at the marsh.

1:49 p.m. Someone tossed a “cigarette bud” out their car window and onto dry grass at Janes Road and Giuntoli Lane, which someone worried would blossom into a fire.

2:31 p.m. A woman at an Alliance Road laundromat noticed a bald, goateed man in a green shirt going through the washing machine that contained her laundry. When confronted, he wasn’t embarrassed or even contrite about pawing through lady-clothes, but instead argued with her.

• Monday, October 16 10:08 a.m. An unlocked car at 11th and H streets might be the world's worst place to leave your wallet. So why would anyone… oh, never mind.
















