Arcata Police Log: Beer-flinger’s belongings embark on aerial lawn-bound journey

• Sunday, February 25 12:56 a.m. It’s no secret that those two don’t like each other, and the latest clash had to do with one stealing the other’s dog. The dog’s owner supposedly kicked the rustler in the face and accused her of the poochnapping.

• Monday, February 26 4:02 a.m. A red-haired man who’d stolen roses from a Valley West store then tried to sell them to customers. The flower-empowered entrepreneur was forever banished.

8:45 p.m. In his drunken alternative reality, the man all a-slumber in the doorway to a popular Plaza bar would stand, er, lie his ground, on the ground, just outside the front entrance, and that would be that, with him covered in blankets and off to dreamland while customers were both trapped inside and blocked from entry. However, a drunk in public arrest made this plan unsustainable.

• Tuesday, February 27 a.m. Henry Krinkle, or his scheming lookalike with shaven head, tootats and camouflage jacket, stole the sole remaining piece to complete his outlaw getup – a bad-guy black hat – from a groovy Alliance Road thrift store, then disappeared.

• Wednesday, February 28 12:26 a.m. While the world around him goes to hell in a handbasket, the shoplifter who strode out of a Uniontown supermarket bearing a load of unpaid-for groceries was headed for that same destination with his ill-gotten handbasket.

• Thursday, March 1 9:59 a.m. A man wrapped in a blue blanket disrupted retail eroticism outside a Northtown pleasure center with his screaming.

• Friday, March 2 1:43 a.m. Area trash cans suffered the wrath of a kicky yellingman at 13th and Q streets, who howled and applied his foot to the helpless waste receptacles.

1:23 p.m. Two cars parked on 10th Street lost their side mirrors overnight. Not the whole assembly; someone just pried the mirrors out of their casing.

3:19 p.m. A woman came to the door of a Susan Street residence with some nosy questions for the resident, such as “Who is home with you?” The woman tried to get into the house on the premise that she was “looking for her dog.” After laughing at the resident, the needy she-strangeling went away.

• Saturday, March 3 9:13 a.m. According to his version, the strife began with her causing an argument. He then hurled beer at her, escalating things to the point where his possessions took flight en route to the front lawn.

• Sunday, March 4 12:05 p.m. A Uniontown supermarket used to dealing with shoplifters now had a guy in a passion-purple jacket doing some self-pleasuring out front. He was arrested for indecent exposure, making it less of a gross-ery store.

• Monday, March 5 10:19 p.m. An Alliance Road religious worship facility reported finding pools of blood and a bloody jacket in the parking lot.

• Tuesday, March 6 7:24 a.m. Someone sat in the parking lot of a 13th Street store wearing a “full face mask” and sunglasses.

• Wednesday, March 7 12:13 a.m. Unknown menacers voiced threats to lodgers at two Valley West motels through vents in the rooms.

9:43 a.m. Someone had some kind of unfortunate encounter with an 11th Street church’s groundskeeper, and it left the person feeling upset.

12:33 p.m. A woman in a camo jacket sat in the middle of L.K. Wood Boulevard, staring up at the sky.

12:37 p.m. A man lurking behind a Valley West pizza parlor had two visible possessions – a cardboard sign and a bicycle. It was the latter that he chose to throw at passing cars.

• Thursday, March 8 6:48 p.m. A malfunctioning ex-boyfriend unit turned up at the former girlfriend’s restaurant workplace to further endear himself to her by unleashing the contents of a fire extinguisher in the kitchen.

7:26 p.m. The unhinged swain returned, setting off a fire alarm and gibbering nonsensically about rats.

8:01 p.m. A veterinarian attempting to respond to an animal emergency at her work found two surly, sexist sluggards camping in the doorway. They refused to leave, instead making sexual comments. They were arrested on public drunkenness charges.

• Friday, March 9 7:48 a.m. A man with a handkerchief over his face drove up to a G Street bank, got out of the car, looked at an ATM, then hopped back in the car and drove off.

9:44 p.m. It’s almost as though the ceaseless, brain-throttling drumming on the Plaza interferes with the sleep of hotel guests.

• Saturday, March 10 10:02 a.m. A man sat in his car in the 11th Street Redwood Park parking lot, wearing a black mask.

• Sunday, March 11 10:42 a.m. The masked man was back, now in the 14th Street Redwood Park lot, still hiding his face and now in the company of a young girl.































