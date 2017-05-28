Arcata Police Log: Halitosis ray beamed at hapless passersby

• Tuesday, May 9 12:04 p.m. The person who lives upstairs has taken to strolling through the downstairs resident’s kitchen and yelling at them while en route. Fed up with the traveling tirade, the downstairsian called police.

4:34 p.m. A passerby screamer-at took his duties seriously as he strolled loudly down G Street toward the Plaza, training his withering, high-amplitude halitosis ray directly into the faces of all who passed.

4:42 p.m. It was outside the store where everything costs a dollar that a man raised his voice, yelling at a woman about some stuff in a motel room and not noticeably making the world a better place.

4:49 p.m. A Northtown wanderer’s drunkenness was thrice-confirmed, first by his entirely avoidable collision with a restaurant’s front door, second by his own bold declaration that he was drunk, and finally, by the pungent fumes roiling off his cocktail-saturated carcass.

5:13 p.m. A similarly stinky drunk arrived at a Uniontown variety store in a tan-colored van, exuding an alcohol aroma and admitting that oh yes, he’d been a-drinking.

5:16 p.m. Meanwhile, the dapper, Mohawk-topped gent outside a minor downtown movie theatre enjoyed a hearty bout of retroperistalsis, the better to gurge his guts out on the sidewalk. He then snuggled down amid his former stomach contents for a nap, but this was interrupted by a public drunkenness arrest.

7:49 p.m. As a car with two elderly men inside headed down Beverly Drive, a college-age woman jumped out while the vehicle was still moving.

10:16 p.m. A Villa Way resident noticed a silver sedan parked out front of their house with drunk-seeming people inside and screaming at each other. Confronted, they became verbally aggressive, then drove away … only to return and park provocatively in the driveway, then leave again.

• Wednesday, May 10 8:57 p.m. A Valley West motel guest hadn’t ordered fish with the eyes falling out or other delectable motel cuisine, and yet someone claiming to be “room service” knocked on her door. In fact, the person seemed to be knocking on multiple doors with news of a food delivery.

9:15 p.m. Some guy has decided that he’s going to bunk in someone’s 16th Street backyard, and now is at the point where he just leaves his sleeping bag there.

• Thursday, May 11 2:20 a.m. Yelling, Valley West.

3 a.m. Yelling, D Street.

4:10 a.m. Yelling, H Street.

6:26 p.m. A gray pickup truck with a toothsome pit bull in its bed positioned itself perfectly in front of a 14th Street bed and breakfast’s walkway so as to force guests to either walk within striking range of the jawsome animal, or use the back entrance.

8:53 p.m. Some free spirits are, unlike you and me, blissfully unbound by normal behavioral constraints. We, for example, likely wouldn’t sit on someone’s porch on Greenbriar Lane with a ukulele, then stroll insouciantly down the block as a neighbor call police. But if we did, we wouldn’t be the first.

• Friday, May 12 11:04 a.m. At least the free-running pit bull near the Redwood Park playground was friendly, for the time being.

12:56 p.m. Someone captured the friendly pooch and walked it down to the cop shop.

11 p.m. Someone showed up at the ER with a gunshot wound to the leg, and all he would say was that it happened in Arcata.

• Saturday, May 13 6:53 a.m. A solo bovine unit wandered lonely outside the fenced pasture at State Route 255 and Jackson Ranch Road, the CHP was called in to help corral that big black cow and get out of here.

7:37 a.m. A Valley West burger palace wasn’t super-thrilled with its new, on-site appetite suppressant, this being a man whose shirt was nowhere in evidence. There he sat, nippling up the dining area while talking to himself on selected subjects and severely encumbering customers’ enjoyment of their Double Baby-Back Rib Thickburgers™. Talkative and well-benippled though he may have been, one thing he wouldn’t discuss was his departure.

9:57 a.m. A man sat in a car near Larson Park wearing a gorilla mask.

• Sunday, May 14 8 p.m. A drunken man strode back and forth in front of a minor movie theatre with a large piece of glass in his hands. He kept coming into the business, asking to use employees’ cell phones until eventually arrested.

• Monday, May 15 10 a.m. As Public Works tried to get some road work done on F Street between A and F streets, citizens took time out from complaining about potholes to drive around the road closure signs and right on through the construction zone.

12:21 p.m. As an apartment manager gathered up the belongings of an evicted tenant, she came across two folders. Inside was someone else’s medical and Social Security information, plus some blank checks in this other person’s name.

3:26 p.m. A bus passenger’s tote bag and apparently baby-less stroller fell out of a bus at an H Street stop, and a strange immobility overtook her. Maybe it was a failure of will after one too many life reversals, or a paralyzing existential ennui, Trump overspill, after-lunch drowsiness or maybe the glue had just kicked in. Whatever the reason, she plopped down in front of the bus with her meager possessions and refused to move, with even its mighty honks failing to dislodge her.

3:57 p.m. As someone loaded items into a car on G Street, a passing slithy tove snabbed up a ukulele in a broken tan case and made off with it.

11:34 p.m. A woman asked for a suicide hotline phone number, saying she “wants to end it all.” Then she rescinded the request, saying her son didn’t want her to call and that she would “just fight it out with him.”

• Tuesday, May 16 12:15 a.m. A Valley West carport wingding – or it may have been a hoedown – involved multiple celebrants whooping it up against a highly appealing midnight rap music soundtrack.















