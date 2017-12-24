Arcata Police Log: He’s upset, so upset, and any immediately available surfaces are going to pay dearly

• Thursday, December 7 1:32 p.m. An E Street resident involved in a tiffysnit with the upstairs neighbor happened upon a new tactic for winning the arg – waltzing into the guy’s apartment through his open door, firing off some pointed rejoinders and then snatching his glasses off his very face. She then broke the glasses and locked herself in her apartment, savoring victory.

11:33 p.m. The floor of a busy downtown donut shop might not be your first choice for a happenin’ napsite, but then you aren’t him.

• Friday, December 8 2:37 p.m. A brown and gray puppy is said to be tied up every day without food or water at a druggie house on Seventh Street, and even the rope is makeshift.

4:01 p.m. A woman outside a Plaza beautification shop shrieked obscenities at passersby, as though they were to blame for her being wrapped in a sleeping bag and jackets.

6:37 p.m. As a young lad played his violin nearby, adding to the merriment of the Winter Solstice Open House on the Plaza, a trio of oblivioids on a corner bench lit up their stinky smoking materials, fogging the zone with foulness. They got a talking to.

• Saturday, December 9 12:48 p.m. A man in a verdant ensemble of green pants and a camouflage jacket took out his life frustrations on all available surfaces at 11th and G streets. These included trees and buildings that needed punching, and his two dogs, which he jerked around on their leash.

3:31 p.m. A pointedly piquant assortment of trash was deposited along South G Street, the items including diapers, syringes and paperwork.

9:40 p.m. A red-haired woman in black leggings in a Uniontown supermarket had concealed alcohol about her person, and was lingering in the jam aisle preparing to flee the store. An officer went and warned her never to return.

10:21 p.m. Someone on the ill-lit pedestrian walkway connecting Humboldt State to town busied her or himself setting a cardboard box ablaze, possibly for illumination.

• Sunday, December 10 1:17 a.m. Someone was worried about a rental truck parked on B Street south of 12th Street because of recent thefts in the neighborhood. Also, the sheer weight of the truck appeared to be cracking the pavement beneath it.

3:50 a.m. A shoplifter in a gray shirt with black sleeves tried to game the system by going through the checkout line with unpaid-for booze hidden on him, but store personnel were wise to his scheme. He was arrested.

10:26 a.m. Someone called police concerned about the omnidirectional, untraceable fog of cannabis smoke enveloping Northtown, because children might inhale it. Asked where he thought the smoke was coming from, the caller became upset.

12:08 p.m. A skateboarder at Larson Park copped a ’tude when tennis players asked him to move so they could use the courts there. He persisted with the surly skateage until a cop came and moved him along.

8:37 p.m. A man on the Plaza liked to talk, his favorite subject being stabbing people.

9:32 p.m. An 11th Street resident reported hearing soft voices coming from his attic.

10:55 p.m. A man outside an H Street night club may have been staggering, but at least he was carrying a machete. He was arrested on a public drunkenness charge.

• Monday, December 11 9:56 a.m. It’s not exactly the intended recreation when police are called to a narcotics violation on a swingset, this one being in the park at 15th and F streets.

11:36 a.m. Someone responded to an Aldergrove business’s employment ad with harassing phone calls, and probably wasn’t hired.

3:14 p.m. Aloha Way – like Eye Street, almost its own country – further defied societal norms by hosting two trucks in the what’s supposed to be the turnaround area every morning.

• Tuesday, December 12 5:43 a.m. A sub-sub-sub-genius with access to a gas pedal revved his mighty engine and yelled on Janes Road.

11:41 a.m. The motorhome campers on 13th Street were ideal new neighbors, if by ideal we mean constantly stuffing their trash into someone’s bin after being asked not to and running a loud-ass generator at night.

2:45 p.m. A woman was severely creeped out by a fellow bus passenger, who had a knife under his shirt and was breathing altogether too heavily.

4:32 p.m. More variations on nominal behavior as a man on the Plaza variously flailed his arms about, jumped on and off the benches and frightened others.

7:24 p.m. Someone unknown is constantly dumping trash near Heindon Road, and the rats are loving it.

9:38 p.m. A beanie-topped shoplifter at a Uniontown supermarket was last seen fleeing with some easy quarry – a cooked chicken. The poultry rustler was sought for prosecution.

11:05 p.m. The hills are alive – well, 14th and G streets, which is up the hill was – with the sound of a man and a woman yelling for three hours.
















