Arcata Police Log: Hey, it’s all good – he’s granted himself an exemption from normal behavioral standards

• Thursday, March 2 9:29 a.m. Once a conveyance for fresh-faced, tousle-topped school children headed off to learn their ABCs, what is a now a graffiti-slathered crapbus has been parked and sloughing trash on Valley East Boulevard for three months or so.

9:34 a.m. A monster motorhome which was hard to miss with its pink and maroon stripe, plus people and at least two dogs living inside, took up residence on N Street.

• Friday, March 3 12:21 p.m. Two women pushing strollers and orbited by no fewer than six loose dogs – including one jawsome brown pit bull – enjoyed a noontime rampage at what was intended to be a marsh and wildlife refuge where wolf-descendants are required to be on a leash. Told of those things we know as leash laws, they got all snippity-snots because rules are for signs; on the ground, anything goes.

1:45 p.m. As a man and his child pushed a shopping cart between cars in a 13th Street parking lot, a man in a vintage black SUV started backing out. When pedestrian asked driver to stop, reverse-hilarity ensued. The driver went full-tilt aggro, blurting hostility factors in front of the kid, then following the dad and child through the lot, threatening to flatten them with his mighty truck. Under this well-considered scenario, he would mortally injure the family, leaving them broken and bleeding on the asphalt so as to rectify the outrage of the dad having asked him to be careful. Problem solved, he’d then drive home and, justice having been served, carry on with his happy life.

2:48 p.m. A woman pushed a stroller up Chester Avenue near Beverly Drive accompanied by a dark brown off-leash pit bull in what was described as an ongoing issue.

3:12 p.m. A non-handicapped driver likes to park in the blue spot at a Buttermilk Lane middle school, and in keeping with the day’s fashion, reacted with hostility at the suggestion that this wasn’t appropriate.

6:27 p.m. After striking his wife in the face five or six times at a Northtown sandwich shop, a man strolled next door to spend some time at a porn emporium. She called police, they came and arrested him.

• Saturday, March 4 6:30 a.m. A man stealing gloves from a Uniontown variety store threatened to attack someone who objected, then settled down out front of the store to enjoy a “fountain drink.”

3:22 p.m. Two sketchazoids driving a bread truck idled outside a Valley West storage facility, waiting for users to come and go so they could drive the loaf lorry inside and maybe burgle the lockers there.

4:44 p.m. In a two-step process, a woman left her purse in her car at Clam Beach for inevitable theft. Also inev was the use of her credit card, used to charge an $1,119 purchase at a Valley West business.

• Sunday, March 5 9:28 a.m. For the second time, an unlocked Zehndner Avenue vehicle was rifled through. It’s almost as though it would be a good idea to lock that car up.

• Monday, March 6 8:49 p.m. A man pulled up to a Northtown grocery store in which he was to spend five minutes, leaving his red Dodge Durango unlocked and with the keys inside. Poof, rather predictably gone.

• Tuesday, March 7 10:07 a.m. Someone on Janes Road was concerned for the well-being of 28 sheep in a flooded field, because it didn’t look like they had enough to eat.

7:42 p.m. A citizen reported lingering abdominal pain from an appendectomy the previous Saturday.

• Wednesday, March 8 9:14 a.m. Travelers well know that bank lobbies are good places to grab a cup of courtesy coffee, and that some motels set out breakfast items for lodgers. After stealing some of the breakfast treats from a Valley West hotel, a man was approached by staff. This upset him apparently to the point of immobility, as he made it as far as the parking lot, where he sat and sulked over the reproach.

10:43 a.m. A Bayside Road resident whose car alarm remote had broken off his keychain forgot to carry it around. So because of the failure of a tiny bit of plastic, the defenseless car, equipped with fresh oil and a brand-new starter, was easily slim-jimmed and stolen, and hasn’t been seen since.

4:30 p.m. A Pacific Avenue resident looked out in their driveway to observe a man in a black sweatshirt with a green cannabis leaf on the back and his pants down, collecting choice morsels of garbage. The observation was described as “suspicious.”

6:11 p.m. While their trouser altitude isn’t specified, an unknown scavenger got into a car on Ridge Road, stealing several broken electronic items including a laptop computer plus some random, probably somewhat shiny e-waste.

• Thursday, March 9 12:30 a.m. After bellowing profanities on Seventh Street, a man was arrested for public drunkenness and lack of originality.

8:43 a.m. A short but formidable man paused in his suitcase-rolling journey to drop in at the Community Center’s Senior Room and get tough with the old folks. The compact bully threatened a senior, then shoved a volunteer and got himself arrested.

10:28 a.m. Another tough guy has made it his mission to threaten and antagonize employees at a Valley West gas station who really aren’t paid enough to endure nutjob abuse.

11:12 a.m. A man left two brand new Benelli Black Eagle shotguns valued at $1,899 each in the back seat of his car at a Valley West motel. The car door was pried open and the costly firearms stolen.

9:55 p.m. A guy in a white BMW stopped his car to stare at various women downtown, eventually parking in front of the bars.

• Friday, March 10 2:57 p.m. Camo pants, check. Shopping cart o’ crap, check. Belligerent attitude, check. A wanderer with a surly ’tude was well-equipped to renew the historical fondness of indolents to a Uniontown breezeway, which he did by refusing to leave and arguing with someone who asked nicely that he do so.

3:10 p.m. Some sort of reckless sidewalk sprite ran around the area of Seventh and G streets, pushing two people off the sidewalk and running into someone’s car, breaking off an emblem.

4:29 p.m.

Slim-jimmeny, slim-jimmeny, slim-jims they use

To break into cars both of me and of you

Samoa and K was where white male adults

A pair of them tried this with unknown results

4:31 p.m. Four galoots settled down to the rear of the Community Center to chug weed and let their dogs run loose on the soccer field.

5:17 p.m. Some people who ride horses to town to eat at a Mexican restaurant secure their steeds to the building’s rear, blocking an exit.

• Saturday, March 11 4:20 p.m. Continuing the theme of tough dudes displaying desultory badassery amid gentle circumstances, a long-haired man in a sleeveless shirt – the better to behold his array of body art – fell asleep at a desk near the children’s section of the library. Asked to move over to the computer area, he got all riled up and left, then came back to settle the score by making a disturbance. An officer moved him along.

• Sunday, March 12 12:52 a.m. He yelled; she cried.

5:33 p.m. A red-haired man in a green St. Patrick’s Day hat bumped bodily against a bus, then rolled around on the ground in front of it. He told a driver that by this method, he was “teaching him a lesson in safe driving.”















