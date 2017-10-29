Arcata Police Log: How much longer must I gaze at this godawful hunk of crap?

• Sunday, October 1 6:02 p.m. Santa’s helpers – this one all yuletidey in green baseball hat and red backpack – may have fallen on hard times, if the Valley West dumpster spelunker is any indication. After mining a supermarket’s trash bins, the hardscrabble elf set a course for a nearby nail salon.

6:52 p.m. Five men in a red Impala ostentatiously enjoyed a large bottle of cognac while heading north from 11th and G streets.

7:06 p.m. Police arrested someone for driving under the influence at 14th and G streets.

• Monday, October 2:31 a.m. Campers, 16th Street.

7:51 a.m. Vehicle campers on Ariel Way, and after two weeks parked in front of someone’s house, the resident was weary enough of looking at their hulking vehicle to reach for the phone.

8:55 a.m. An abandoned crap-camp on the switchbacks from Seventh Street down to the Community Park featured a diseased-looking mattress under a tree, a smattering of spent food containers and a spikey sprinkling of used syringes.

9:12 a.m. Residents asked that a yellow school bus camped in a red zone on Eastern Avenue for two weeks be moved along.

9:15 a.m. Campers at the marsh feigned interest in a warning.

1:22 p.m. A Westwood Court resident complained that her mail carrier was wrecking her mail – ripping and crumpling it up, even sending important bills and other letters back to the sender even though the addresses were correct. It had to be the carrier, she said, since her mailbox is locked and only she and the carrier have access. She’s said she’s spoken to the Post Office, but it hasn’t helped.

1:55 p.m. A man carrying a bag of plants had some sort of negative interaction with the universe, and punched at the air around him as he jabbered nonsensically.

2:04 p.m. Tensions ramped up in usually tranquil Maria Court as a man claimed his neighbor was spying on him through his library window and threatening him.

2:05 p.m. A maintenance guy left his tools unattended in an Alliance Road apartment for a short time, and when he returned, a red and black tool box and two drills were gone.

6:19 p.m. A man was seen loading multiple mini-fridges into his camper van on Valley West Boulevard.

• Tuesday, October 3 12:35 a.m. As part of the ongoing siege of a Valley West preschool, a man at the back door tried to wrestle it open amid sounds of metal clanking. The would-be intruder, clad in ruffian-chic leather jacket and hoodie, was arrested.

7:38 a.m. An M Street preschool reported a dolphin-colored vehicle camping in its parking lot. It was moved along.

5:10 p.m. A 13th Street resident complained that her verbally aggressive neighbor was chopping down her fence with an axe.

• Wednesday, October 4 8:04 a.m. A baggily-clothed man on a bicycle yelled and swerved in and out of traffic on Janes Road.

9:26 a.m. Multiple ornery lurkabouts surrounded by trash swarmed the switchbacks along Seventh Street at the Community Park.

9:47 a.m. A man in gray sweats who was somehow associated with multiple bicycles ran in and out of traffic and yelled at Zehndner and R streets.

10:07 a.m. As a 7- and 8-year-old waited out front of a 16th Street community swimming pool, a middle-aged gent offered them ice cream, which they refused.

10:35 a.m. “Come and get me!” drunkenly howled a tall drink o’ firewater standing in the middle of the roadway at Janes Road and Haeger Avenue. Police took the lengthy lush up on the invitation.

11:25 a.m. A woman in tie-dye clothing pushed a shopping cart and yelled at 18th and F streets.

12:24 p.m. A druggie was arrested at the Portland Loo.

• Thursday, October 5 3:14 a.m. A boyfriend and girlfriend disagreed about custody of their shared cat. With Solomon-like wisdom, APD directed them to small claims court.

10:49 a.m. Speeding vehicles on Buttermilk Lane have never been abated by the humps, signs or radar readout, and now that it has a glassy new million-dollar surface, zoom zoom!

12:06 p.m. For not the first time, a skinny dude in a baseball cap spun in circles with a puppy draped around his neck, as one does, this time near City Hall.

11:11 p.m. A 13th Street business reported a former employee - who must have known about the video security system – coming in at 11:30 p.m. the previous night and stealing multiple items.

• Friday, October 6 11:30 a.m. If spitting on someone has ever improved the human condition, it had a different outcome than did the unexpected expectoration on F Street.

12:07 p.m. Asked politely to depart a 13th Street business, a man with an orange backpack misheard the request as “Threaten me and throw a chair.”

• Sunday, October 8 1:05 a.m. Albumen-based funsters flung eggs at passersby on G Street, the jollity and merriment abruptly ending when their red car swerved and struck a silver car.

1:48 p.m. A woman five months pregnant said her sister had assaulted her.

10:29 p.m. What, you say I’m hanging around your Alliance Road business for no discernible reason at this hour and you’d like me to leave, please? Allow me to counter-argue that point rather furiously.















