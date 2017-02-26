Arcata Police Log: Imbecilian effrontery by superfluous shoutabouts

• Monday, January 16 12:14 a.m. A thermally deprived and rather imperious man called 911 demanding a blanket and offering a morality challenge. Were it not delivered, he said he would “freeze to death and it will be all on them.”

4:36 a.m. After an argument during which she attempted to drive away, a woman said her boyfriend threw her car keys on top of her Olympia Street house.

5:13 a.m. The key-tossing boyfriend, having immobilized her car, chose to crawl inside and go to sleep.

11:16 a.m. A man camping in Rotary Park didn’t receive a request to stop smoking with any particular grace. Rather, with all the gravitas someone draped in a rancid poncho and beanie can muster, he roared ferociously at a mom and her child, and was cited.

• Tuesday, January 17 12:04 p.m. A man loitered on H Street under a sign that reads “No Loitering,” refusing to leave, and not even his guitar stylings exempted him from the posted dictum.

12:21 p.m. After an embittered ex posted a woman’s phone number on a website, she started getting creepy messages and images from strangers.

2:44 p.m. A scruffy-faced man indulged his rather arcane hobbies on G Street, these being slamming his car’s brakes, yelling at people for no reason and taking pictures.

6:08 p.m. “Don’t touch me, I’m bleeding” exclaimed a woman’s voice, emanating from a 16th Street alley. Police found the area quiet.

• Wednesday, January 18 11:41 a.m. A stickup at an Alliance Road mini-mart involved a silver handgun that appeared to have just been painted for the occasion.

12:06 p.m. A Valley West cannabis clinic plagued by the imbecilian effrontery of hubristic travelers now has to contend with someone using its dumpster, in this case to dump possibly stolen power tools and a safe.

12:42 p.m. Someone used a rare coin, probably stolen, to pay for some bit of ephemera at a Valley West mini-mart.

2:24 p.m. A man on 10th Street seemed confused, or at least cautious in his journey down the block. It took him a half-hour to traverse the distance from F to G streets, as much of his time was consumed by looking in the street.

4:46 p.m. A man in black rummaged through the dumpster of a Northtown erotic supply facility, his grimy labors punctuated by bouts of yelling at employees.

• Thursday, January 19 8:55 a.m. Asked to leave the premises at an assisted living facility on E Street, two men and and a pair of pit bulls misinterpreted the request as “Please lock yourselves in one of the apartment bathrooms.”

• Friday, January 20 3:24 p.m. APD officers assisted their University Police counterparts in the altogether joyless task of subduing a combative naked man on Harpst Street.

5:16 p.m. A woman in the ER with a broken nose would say only that her boyfriend did it in Arcata, but wouldn’t name him.

5:41 p.m. Far from your run-of-the-mill streetcorner bellower, your par-for-the-course roadside racket-maker, or your same-old same-old superfluous shoutabout, the street serenader on K Street distinguished himself with an innovative T-shirt-and-necktie combo, a set of suitcases and a possible beard. After two calls for relief from his yelling and singing, police arrested the luggage-laden loudie for public drunkenness.

• Saturday, January 21 11:43 a.m. A man strode about G Street dressed only in his undergarments, an arrest interrupting his expedition.

• Sunday, January 22 12:09 a.m. Knowledge-questing guests at an 11th Street party took time away from the merriment to investigate the status of door handles on cars up and down the street. Their data-gathering protocols may have been lacking, as no clipboards or lab coats were described, though the field studies did pass peer review.

2:48 a.m. Diablo, a devil-may-care Alaskan Malamute, set out from the area of Fourth Street to make his own way in the world.

4:36 a.m. The casual elegance of an Alliance Road mini-mart buckled under an onslaught of urine and saliva from a blue jean-clad emissions fountain. Spent from his spitty pissysnit against the defenseless edifice, the barefoot galoot cooled his unshod heels near the ice bag fridge out front.

10:56 a.m. A dog ran blamelessly off leash alongside its oblivious owner on a bike near Mt. Trashmore, because there are no standards any more.

2:05 p.m. A woman spread her belongings out across tables at a Valley West pizza restaurant, then refused to leave until eventually arrested.

3:14 p.m. What began as a report of an unattended sleeping bag at a Valley West laundromat dissolved into strife as the caller and a man began arguing over the orphaned sleeping device, and the line went dead. A second call from the same person featured more snarvulent background argy-bargy over the increasingly controversial sleeping bag.

7:59 p.m. Doing little to enhance assumptions about long-haired urban backpackers, a so-configured nongentleman snabbed a donation jar in the checkout aisle at a 13th Street store, becoming something of a video star to store personnel and police.

• Monday, January 23 4:20 a.m. Doing little to enhance assumptions about baseball-capped fat guys dressed in all brown, a drunken man and his baseball bat refused to leave a Uniontown store, and was arrested.

2:34 p.m. A half-school bus on Valley West Boulevard contained two not-so-friendly dudes who personnel at a nearby preschool thought might be in the drug trade.

3:48 p.m. Another undescribed vehicle on Valley East Boulevard was a busy beehive of skeez, with folks coming and going for weeks.

4:51 p.m. A Spear Avenue couch surfer repaid the favor by vandalizing his host’s property.

6:54 p.m. A man in a green jacket and yellow backpack stole beer and a thermos from a 13th Street store.

7:11 p.m. College students traversing the Sunset Avenue freeway overpass disenjoyed the view more than usual, since it included the exposed disgusto-bits attached to a perv in a car parked there. Once a caller got on the phone, the indecent exposer drove away.

• Tuesday, January 24 1:57 a.m. A Ribeiro Lane resident offered aid and comfort to Arcata’s ever-swarming opportunivore battalions by leaving her wallet in her car, with the doors helpfully unlocked. A four-man squad of rough-and-ready rummagers took advantage of the offering, scooping up the wallet and slumping away northbound.

4:16 a.m. A woman couldn’t awaken her 65-year-old husband, and the coroner was called.

7:59 a.m. A toolbox was stolen from the back of a Chestnut Place pickup truck.

8:42 a.m. Another working person’s vehicle was burglarized overnight, its innards rummaged and ravaged, the doors and trunk left gaping obscenely ajar with a charging cable and some change taken.

12:27–12:29 p.m. More cars left unlocked with valuables inside on L.K. Wood Boulevard and Ribeiro Lane surrendered their contents to the roaming legions of doorhandle-tryers.

2:41 p.m. And oh, how they danced, the little children of Tavern Alley … two women, one of whom had an open container of booze in her purse from which both footloose and fancy free alley-dancers partook.

• Wednesday, January 25 12:16 p.m. Leaving her iPod and $500 prescription glasses in her unlocked car on Ribeiro Lane must have made sense in the moment, though the aftermath was not what one might call unalloyed joy.

12:50 p.m. When that lady drove up and dumped her household garbage in Stewart Park’s trash receptacles, she didn’t anticipate someone taking pictures of her and her car license plate. So the certified-mail letter from APD probably came as a shocker.

1:23 p.m. “I trust you,” said a man’s voice on the 911 line before disconnecting. Called back, he said he had fallen out of his wheelchair.

• Thursday, January 26 8:21 a.m. A blue-jeaned, loopy loudie at a Bayside café chose yelling as the medium by which he expressed his dissatisfaction with his fellow humans …

8:51 a.m. … while across town in Valley West, another blue jeaned bellower selected screaming to make his points.

10:04 a.m. The new ATM at a Plaza bank was smashed, with environmental benefits consisting of shards of e-waste sent to some landfill somewhere.

4:25 p.m. A man whose hoodie warned of “DRAGONS” stole some food from an I Street store, then plopped himself down on the store’s north side for a leisurely munch.

7:15 p.m. A woman made off with no less than a case of beer and two bottles of vodka from a Uniontown supermarket.















