Arcata Police Log: Meet Captain Disreputable, Sketchy McFreakshow and Peace Through Donuts

• Tuesday, May 16 6:43 p.m. At least a gallon of diesel fuel flowed down a storm drain at Old Arcata Road and Noga Lane.

6:51 p.m. The guy who lives under the tree in the hardscrabble lot near 12th and I streets hadn’t moved all day and almost seemed kinda corpsey, but evidently wasn’t.

7:41 p.m. A dine and dash at a Plaza restaurant cost the beloved hometown eatery some $40.72.

• Wednesday, May 17 2:11 a.m. A man called to complain about harassment by a guy who lives in Eureka and is “somehow transporting his voice into his room.”

2:19 p.m. Why the elderly gent on Valley West Boulevard was staggering in and out of traffic isn’t precisely known, but speculation centered on the open booze container he was clutching.

2:35 p.m. The brown-panted Mohawk bro and frequent coplog-flyer was yelling it up some more on H Street, his favorite haunt.

8:10 p.m. A woman traveling with a man grew weary of his drunken companionship and wished to expel him from her car in a Uniontown parking lot. But he, in his green jacket, inevitable baseball cap and with dogged drunken determination, refused to unload his crap from her car so she could move on with her life.

9:03 p.m. A bicycle left locked up outside overnight, even at the hospital, is not safe, as a suddenly-former bike commuter there learned the hard way.

9:06 p.m. A woman slumped over her steering wheel outside a remote Heindon Road diner was awakened by a concerned passerby. She reacted with hostility, then re-slumped.

9:53 p.m. A grandma reported her granddaughter’s ex-boyfriend at her place, using the door and windows in ways for which they weren’t exactly designed. Upon the doors, he pounded with his tiny fist; at the windows, he yelled. The tall, thin, angry man displayed key elements of the classic beard-and-camouflage-jacket Captain Disreputable rig.

• Thursday, May 18 8:50 a.m. The inchoate Peace Through Donuts movement took a hit when someone arguing outside a downtown shop that sells the holey pastries chose pepper spray persuasion to make their point.

9:16 a.m. Dawn’s rosy fingers illuminated the latest assaults on reason throughout town, including the imbecilian graffiti scrawls sprayed over the lovely mural by artist Tori McConnell on the storm drain inlet along Seventh Street by the Community Park switchbacks, which of course were also severely doltified.

11:51 a.m. A Ninth Street gift shop got worked by a he-she jewelry shoplifting team. The male cut a protective line securing a ring, and in an instant, it, along with they, were gone.

1:10 p.m. Spray-painted dimwittery spread to a retaining wall next to a Community Park health club.

3:16 p.m. A multi-species squad of beings were observed on Trail 11 near the power lines. Two men headed up the detachment, with a yak, a goat and duck respectively fleshing, furring and feathering out the entourage.

4:10 p.m. The traveler-behassled Valley West cannabis clinic noted the arrival of another occupied motorhome out front.

4:19 p.m. A red-haired Uniontown supermarket shoplifter was a carousel of color (and larceny), her attire including a red tank top, black purse, beige shopping bag and blue jacket with green writing.

5:19 p.m. More local color reverse-graced a J Street parking lot, where a less-than-gruntled man in green clothing with a red shirt had to have the syringes he had amassed confiscated. Still he lingered there, curating his other collection – of small liquor bottles. Despite his impressive collection of mind-alteration curios, the passerby harassment sealed his fate of being moved along.

5:30 p.m. A goateed man in a red sweatshirt and backpack made off with a wrench set from a downtown hardware store.

6:09 p.m. Sketchy McFreakshow, resplendent in blue pajama pants and rich in free time, chose the occasion of a parents’ open house at a Janes Road school to loiter out front.

9:55 p.m. A man entered a California Street laundromat after it was closed and started a wash. He refused to leave the closed business, but was persuaded by police.

10:55 p.m. A man outside a Spear Avenue house yelled and hit things.

11:39 p.m. A chair dumped on F Street was put to use by one of Arcata’s many freelance nonsense-yellers. The cushiony comfort allowed him to augment his bleatings by “thrashing around,” according to a witness.

11:58 p.m. A light-skinned female in a dark hoodie slashed all four tires on a Ninth Street car.

• Saturday, May 20 2:41 a.m. “Get out!” “Stop it!” These exclamations rang out at an affordable Valley West motel, with a police visit and warrant arrest ensuing.

9:32 a.m. An ex-boyfriend could push his way into his ex-gf’s home, but not her heart. She called police; he left.

2:06 p.m. A man who said he was homeless asked to use the facilities at a Bayside Road fraternal lodge in order to “change.” He was next seen wandering about the parking lot, peering into vehicles until moved along, so any changes he made didn’t include reducing slithy tove activity.

7:49 p.m. A blue Volkswagen seemed to fascinate a black-hoodied man in Northtown, who circled around the car for 20 minutes or so while holding up a cup of coffee. His orbit was interrupted by an officer, who moved him along.

8:03 p.m. In an arcane, as-yet unexplained ritual, an ex-husband showed up at a woman’s front door holding a child’s bicycle, kicked at her door several times and then left.

10:35 p.m. A woman who lives in her vehicle parked it on 10th Street, and that’s where it was burgled, with everything removed.

10:56 p.m. “Jessica!” yelled a woman banging on a Valley Wester’s front door. The person was arrested.

11:02 p.m. A different woman, clad in a white coat and pajama bottoms, used the doorbell at a Spear Avenue home to unsettle the occupant.

• Sunday, May 21 12:21 a.m. So drunk and heroin-addled was the man staggering his way westbound in Tavern Alley, his orange sweatshirt and jeans tried to fall off his body.

12:36 a.m. While staggering was this orange sweatshirt-man’s specialty, playing well with others was maybe not so much. After he got into an entirely unnecessary fuss-frisson with peaceable taco truck customers north of the alley, he was arrested.

12:57 a.m. A drunk talked his way into a guy’s Seventh Street mobile home, then forced the occupant outside and locked the door. Clink! went the handcuffs.

2:39 a.m. Alcohol again propelled someone into jail-o, this time a driver going against the grain, that being the directional arrows indicating one-way streets at Eighth and H streets.

4:18 a.m. The reality-distortion field known as Eye Street logged another unusual circumstance when a woman said three guys followed her home from a bar, came into her unlocked home and stole her car key. This prompted fears that they would steal the car itself.















