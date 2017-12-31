Arcata Police Log: Mere walls will never contain the majesty of rock

• Thursday, December 14 3:21 a.m. A gent who looked to be pushing 60 attained total, if short-lived dominance over the little island of vending machines outside the hospital ER. Woe betide any passersby who unwittingly roved into his alcohol-hazed sphere of effluence, as they suddenly found themselves pelted with nonsensical hostility. A police officer moved the middle-aged muckspout along.

3:47 p.m. A woman on Giuntoli Lane at Airstream Avenue struck another woman with a pine cone, a seedy precursor to a punch in the face. The cone-wielder was arrested on an assault charge.

10:17 p.m. A woman FaceTiming with her friend wished to report an assault in Miami. She was given the number for that city’s police department.

• Friday, December 15 7:20 a.m. A black bunny ran loose in a downtown parking lot, its fuzzy longevity at serious peril in the cruel, uncaring urban pavementscape.

8:17 a.m. A shoeless man with a backpack lingered at 17th and G streets, attempting conversation with children going to school. He was moved along.

10:15 a.m. A man allowed his canine companion to run off leash at Klopp Lake, enjoying communion with the very nature and wildlife values the unleashed pooch was degrading. Because as usual, his dog would never.

11:03 a.m. A brown RV transmitted its tawny tint onto the street in Todd Court by releasing the contents of its holding tank there.

11:13 a.m. A woman at a Valley West motel said her phone had been stolen a week previous. She called her number and some guy answered, saying he had just bought it.

• Saturday, December 16 10:51 a.m. A generator-powered electric-style guitar fomented fierce fuzztones on Iverson Avenue that mere walls could never block.

2 p.m. A woman received a letter in the mail full of personal information about her. It had been sent from Oakland, and she suspected an ex-boyf who’d harassed her two months ago.

4:15 p.m. A man made sexually harassing remarks to customers and employees at a Valley West gas station. He was advised against trespassing.

6:54 p.m. A man outside a Northtown burrito dispensary harassed passing women, then manfully scampered, eluding justice.

• Sunday, December 17 1:41 p.m. It was a typical Plaza afternoon, with those zany ’zoids smoking the pot, drinking the booze and yelling amid fleets of romping dogs. An officer moved the herd of howling hellions along.

2:18 p.m. An Alliance Road mini-mart discovered an assortment of small juice bottles full of hypodermic needles to the rear of the store.

5:38 p.m. Graffiti proclaiming “SCUM R U” was scrawled on an S Street school, though it was likely autobiographical in nature.

• Monday, December 18 6:53 a.m. Devlin Court mailboxes were gutted, with opened Christmas cards left littering the ground by some yuletide-challenged slithy tove.

7:51 a.m. Camping Plazoids furnished their vicinity with discards, and got a talking to.

1:19 p.m. Some sort of laundry room contretemps on Alliance Road resulted in hair pulling, some pushing and even wet clothing mistreated by being “ripped” from a washing machine.

5:56 p.m. Someone dropped objects unknown from the pedestrian overpass onto freeway traffic below, never a good idea.

• Tuesday, December 19 1:43 a.m. A taxicab struck a deer at L.K. Wood Boulevard and Plaza Avenue, partly crumpling the taxi. The deer wasn’t located.

7:59 a.m. A Chestnut Place resident was concerned about some woman who had a large dog banging on her door and yelling at her through the window.

9:55 a.m. A crap-camp on O Street was growing in breadth and majesty, and with it the inevitable strewn garbage. This due to the unwritten rule that stuff packed in absolutely cannot be taken back out, except by city workers, eco-volunteers or student biology classes.

11:24 a.m. A man and woman sat in a vehicle in Courtyard Circle, volleys of garbage launching forth from within.

2:09 p.m. After being followed home from the hospital by a tailgater, a man got out and approached a woman’s car with a sledgehammer.

2:38 p.m. A trio of camo-clad louts befouling a newish Plaza restaurant were asked to leave, said no, but then did.

6:45 p.m. Another intransigent interloper refused to depart a Valley West gas station, but at the mention of cops, skedaddled.

8:09 p.m. A man in a bathrobe wandered in and out of traffic on Giuntoli Lane, as one does.

9:21 p.m. The driver of a White Ford F-150 put on an impressive display, or not, in a Uniontown parking lot. There, the driver did laps, spun the truck out and peed triumphantly upon the asphalt. His merriment ended with an arrest.

• Wednesday, December 20 5:35 a.m. A hysterical person at the transit center reported that someone there was “bugging,” but could not elaborate on just what that term of arthropod art was referring to.

9:48 a.m. A more activist and interventionist version of Giuntoli Lane’s bathroom guy also played in traffic on South G Street. There, a beanie-topped man clad in all black and a beard to match walked down the middle of the roadway, jumping and yelling at passing cars.

3:46 p.m. A Sunny Brae resident found a note on his front door accusing him of stealing a chainsaw.

• Thursday, December 21 7:24 a.m. Creative parking on Aloha Way involved four vehicles squatting in a red zone.

9:14 a.m. A man with a culturally misappropriated Mohawk hairdo further stole a DieHard jump starter from a downtown hardware store.

9:55 a.m. A Bayside Road business reported the theft of a chainsaw from a vehicle, with the incident captured on video.

10:57 a.m. A parking lot loiterer in Valley West got in some practice pulling on car door handles.

1:57 p.m. Someone on East 12th Street discovered a handy parking spot, right in front of the mailboxes. They returned to their vehicle to find a ticket under the windshield wiper.

5:48 p.m. A red Ford truck blocked mailboxes at Seventh and H streets.

6:59 p.m. His ex-girlf stole his tools, then impersonated him online.

8:10 p.m. Another unseen muckspout howled obscenities at Foster and Western avenues.

10:12 p.m. A strawberry-haired blith kid yelled it up at 17th and H streets, and was arrested.















