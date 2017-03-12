Arcata Police Log: Mystery contraption’s field testing program halted before you kids put your damn eye out

• Wednesday, February 8 9:56 a.m. Someone called from Valley West to describe a phone call the day before from someone claiming to represent the Internal Revenue Service, and who related some bad news. There was a bench warrant out for him over unpaid debt, and he needed to buy a $5,100 iTunes card like right now, then provide the card details over the phone. The man dutifully complied with the faux IRS rep’s instructions.

12:47 p.m. Let’s say you never read the tut-tutting items about slithy toves and opportunivores in the Police Log. On what planet in what multiverse on what far-flung astral plane does one leave a purse bulging with wallet, credit cards and checkbooks (yes, plural checkbooks) in an unlocked car at the marsh?

5:05 p.m. A lost, disoriented man called for help, his condition understandable after being shot several times, he said, by the monsters who were trying to kill him. However likely his monsters-with-guns scenario may be, it doesn’t explain his advanced state of drunkenness.

5:09 p.m. A man in a black and white hoodie strode about carrying a companion trash can at Alliance Road and Spear Avenue. He paused in his travels to bash in a minivan’s windshield with a sledge hammer, then sallied further forth with his right-hand can.

• Thursday, February 9 9:26 a.m. A man and woman screamed at each other in Bayside Court.

11:09 a.m. A man and woman yelled at each other on Valley West Boulevard.

1:24 p.m. Up to a dozen standarounders congregated under a corrugated awning on Ninth Street, smoking and mounting occasional dance excursions into the street.

12:01 p.m. Users of the City Hall men’s room discovered an unexpected amenity – the running dialogue emanating from the toilet stall between a man and himself. Police moved the narrator along.

2:48 p.m. A waitress whose cell phone had been stolen tailed the suspects – a man and a woman, one pushing the other in a wheelchair past the downtown fire station.

• Friday, February 10 3:24 p.m. A woman pushing a cart walked slowly along Samoa Boulevard, at times entering the roadway, but continuing to point an accusing finger at passing vehicles and yell at them.

7:21 p.m. Political activists made ATM use bothersome at Wells Fargo at 11th and G streets. Police were asked to put distance between customers and protesters.

• Saturday, February 11 2:08 a.m. As a man walked home to Evergreen Avenue, a man who looked “sketchy” in an older blue pickup truck pulled over and offered him a ride, implicitly into the unknown.

11:43 a.m. One can well imagine the youthful hijinks at hand in the parking lot of a Bayside Road fraternal lodge. It wasn’t clear what parentally-unguided, kid-technology contraption the half-dozen youths had conjured to heighten their risk of putting an eye out, but whatever it was involved multiple garbage bags and “some sort of piece of equipment running in the grass.” A police officer shut down the field trials.

Noon Construction equipment was discovered stashed in the bushes near the faux-tree cell tower up Bayview Street.

• Sunday, February 12 8:38 p.m. Workers at a shoplifter-plagued Uniontown supermarket couldn’t help but notice the uncanny change in the backpacks worn by a man and woman during their time in the store. When they came in, the backpacks were slack and empty-looking. But as the woman entered the checkout line, by some strange alchemy, her and the man’s packs appeared full.

• Monday, February 13 12:49 p.m. Sometime just in the previous hour-and-a-half or so, a slithy tove slithered into an Eastern Avenue home, ransacked it and stole a computer, then slithily slid back out.

3:50 p.m. A G Street resident savors the arcane delights of doing late-night laundry, much to the irritation of a neighbor who keeps being awoken by a washing machine just a-chug-chug-chugging away in the nearby laundry room at 10 p.m.

7:58 p.m. A youth complained that his mother had struck him, but she said he’d tried to jump out of a moving vehicle and had been hitting himself in the face.

11:10 p.m. Despite multiple requests over a period of hours, three super-drunk super-soakers refused multiple employee requests to get out of a rented hot tub at Fifth and J streets.

• Valentine’s Day 2:05 a.m. A man in a downtown donut shop pleaded to be taken into protective custody because there, amid the glistening crullers and maple bars, lie some unspecified plot to end his life. He was arrested, but for being drunk, not an assassination target.

• Wednesday, February 15 3:04 a.m. A citizen detective suggested a possible link between a broken window at a Giuntoli Lane business and the piece of metal pipe lying on the ground nearby.

8:17 a.m. The residential RV on 11th Street started emanating garbage.

10:24 a.m. A GoPro camera and accessories, wallet and cash were left inside a locked car on Western Avenue, with just an easily-smashable window to protect them. Things didn’t go at all well for the window or the valuables.

12:36 p.m. A drunk blurted and blithered at passersby outside an H Street shop, an impressive splurch of vomit on his shirt lending force to his arguments.

1:29 p.m. A Valley West motel’s maintenance worker chased away a guy spotted forcing his way into a car. The beanie-topped baddie got as far as the bus stop outside a nearby golden arches, where he was arrested.

1:48 p.m. As inexplicable as the underpants-showing craze, the leaving-your-wallet-in-the-car craze, unlocked edition, made its way to Heather Lane.

1:57 p.m. The upper parking lot at a Community Park health club is attracting high-schooligan after-class group hangabouts, and now, enhanced police patrols.

• Thursday, February 16 1:18 a.m. A customer at a remote Heindon Road eatery was deemed altogether too high maintenance after “making a mess” in the bathroom and then collapsing in tears at the back door. She was moved along her unhappy way.

5:10 a.m. Coin locks on washing machines were sundered and pillaged in an 18th Street laundry room.

10:31 a.m. Someone flew a kite from atop Mt. Trashmore. Fun fact: you ain’t s’posta.

3:41 p.m. One young man seems to put more planning into style than arranging for the basics of life. His meal plan was to snatch up as much deli food and crackers as he could get away with at a Uniontown store, the better to fund his ongoing drooping-pants and multi-earrings requirements.

4:14 p.m. A river otter was reported loitering near a hole in a fence where L.K. Wood Boulevard meets Diamond Drive.

4:47 p.m. Up to three campers were reported making a home in a vehicle parked on Stromberg Avenue, and making a trashscape of the surrounding area.

5:43 p.m. A wallet left in a car on H Street disappeared through a newly broken window.

8:31–8:39 p.m. Yelling profanities trended around town, both in front of a Plaza liquor store and out on Foster Avenue, where the optional banging-things feature was added.

10 p.m. A boy perhaps three to four years old, clad in a blue bathrobe, he ran in and out of the roadway on I Street, pulling on car door handles. He was accompanied by a deadlocked man in camouflage khakis who spoke nonsensically as both chugged purposefully southbound from Ninth Street, car door by car door.















