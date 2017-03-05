Arcata Police Log: Pretenders plague streets as charming eccentric shortage worsens

• Thursday, January 26 7:15 p.m. A woman made off with no less than a case of beer and two bottles of vodka from a Uniontown supermarket. Let’s get this larcenous party started!

• Friday, January 27 5:48 a.m. In what would shape up as a terrible day for glass, a Plaza restaurant’s window was bashed in.

6:05 a.m. Someone threw a rock at a C Street resident’s window.

11:35 a.m. A car’s front window was smashed on the 11th Street freeway overpass.

1:41 a.m. A man was reported sitting in his vehicle manipulating his DNA-transmission equipment while viewing the Community Center playground. He got away.

12:10 p.m. A bad, bad roommate stole a cohabitant’s debit card and shopping spreed $600 in groceries from a Uniontown store.

1:17 p.m. A gent of some years who sported a flowing gray mane ought to have had sufficient life experience to appreciate the unsustainable folly of guzzling booze from an open container on Seventh Street and yelling at passersby. Police are well-practiced in dealing with these two historically related activities, as any novice practitioner soon learns. Maybe the arrest will bring the geezer a glimmer.

4:39 p.m. The Humboldt Gem and Mineral Society’s shed stash of special rocks was burgled, with an unknown number stolen.

• Saturday, January 28 2:38 p.m. No, not even at the hospital is a backpack left in a car safe. And once more the parking lot glistened with granulated safety glass.

7:27 p.m. A backpack-bearing bicyclist out front of a Uniontown store almost ran over some old lady who acted like sidewalks were for people to just freely walk around on. Fortunately the elderly speed bump hogging the walkway didn’t topple the hard-charging young biker.

8:48 p.m. Some sort of brawl broke out at a normally sedate Valley West restaurant.

• Monday, January 30 6:56 a.m. A green-jacketed man at 16th and G streets exercised his very particular set of skills, which center on flailing his arms about and yelling nonsensically. What he didn’t know is that only the most sensible arm-flail/yell combo is desirable there.

11:44 p.m. Yet another of the tatterdemalion caravans that turn up on Arcata’s streets alighted stinkily in the 800 block of J Street. This one pulled a trailer, which the vehicle’s occupants repurposed as an outhouse.

3:19 p.m. The motorhome which has loomed ominously outside a Valley West cannabis clinic again proved something of a garbage fountain, with multiple occupants flinging trash onto the bedraggled lawn. Since sleazery loves company, another crap-camp sprang up like a stinkweed on the business’s north side.

7:21 p.m. With dumpsters on L.K. Wood Boulevard repurposed as his bully pulpit, a behoodied man bullied passersby with the spittle-flecked fruits of his 250-word vocabulary and then scampered.

• Tuesday, January 31 9:45 a.m. Near the intersection of picturesquely named Aldergrove Road and Pepperwood Lane, a property owner complained of two campers residing there amid the scattered ruins of 15 disassembled bicycles of dubious provenance.

1:07 p.m. A Hyland Street man was reported repairing vehicles in his driveway, then using neighborhood streets as a high-speed test track to the reverse-delight of residents.

6:01 p.m. A bearded man wearing reflective firefighter pants and a backpack with a flag on it might have shaped up as one of the charming, innocuous eccentrics Arcata is always happy to collectively adopt, especially now that there are some vacant slots. But no, he turned out to be just another shoplifting problem-manchild who has to be repeatedly ejected from a 13th Street store.

• Wednesday, February 1 11:45 a.m. The sleazeball-besieged Valley West cannabis clinic again reported campers in the residential RV out front blocking the sidewalk with their dogs and basically blotting out the sun with their oppressive presence.

5:28 p.m. A bearded man with reflective strips on his pants wouldn’t remove his burly bulk from out front of a Plaza business; rather, the request brought a threat of attack.

• Thursday, February 2 9:31 a.m. A maroon truck adopted the Community Park lot, its occupant reportedly engaging in solo erotic activity there for all to involuntarily behold. He was cited for something unspecified.

1:31 p.m. A Center Avenue resident reported a red-shirted woman out front of her home yelling. While the caller was on the phone, the woman came in and stole her iPod Touch, unplugged security cameras and then turned off power to the house.

2:34 p.m. A man asked to speak with an officer about “right wing attacks” on homeless people and minority group members. He said he had been calling “all businesses” in Arcata to advise them to be on the lookout. He called for extra patrols and monitoring of “all cameras.”

11:40 p.m. A man said he’d been getting calls from his girlfriend’s phone saying that she’d been in a car accident, but it wasn’t her. His working theory was that their phones had been hacked.

• Friday, February 3 11:23 p.m. Someone spotted two dark-clothed figures running across Giuntoli Lane near the east end of the teardrop roundabout, and one of them looked like they had a body slung over their shoulder.

• Saturday, February 4 7:39 p.m. A man with different-colored sneakers tackled a woman in the street woman and the two then ran off eastbound on 10th Street. The baggily-clad woman appeared to be “high on something.”

• Sunday, February 5 8:58 a.m. A man lying in the center of a Valley West parking lot appeared to be feeding illegal drugs to his dog.

2:35 p.m. After a yellgument with a man, a woman sought refuge in someone’s G Street apartment.

• Monday, February 6 11:47 p.m. A man in high-visibility camouflage pants loitering about a Valley West strip mall may have had his orange headkerchief screwed on too tight, as it squeezed from his bandana-bound cranium volleys of floccinaucinihilipilification aimed at undeserving passersby. (Note: the Mad River Union assumes no responsibility for pronunciation-related injuries sustained by vocal talent associated with Reading Service of the Redwoods during their weekly recitation of this column. – Ed.)

• Tuesday, February 7 4:58 p.m. A man with a walking stick and wearing a green stocking cap went pee out front of a Valley West store and failed to observe even the most nominal discretion, both exposing his hideous anatomy and acting aggressively towards passerby who may have still been rattled by the previous night’s bandana victim.

11:26 p.m. A man lodged at a Valley West motel complained of a naked woman entering his room.















