Arcata Police Log: Roaming vocabulary tutors blurt and bash

• Thursday, June 29 8:49 a.m. It wasn’t clear whether the vehicle parked on Valley East Boulevard had been locked or not, and it probably didn’t matter, given the trove of delectable, valuable and highly fungible property left vulnerable inside. Disappeared items included a box of electronic devices, a drone, iPad Mini, iPad Pro, tomahawk, Navy Seal knife and some clothes.

6:53 p.m. A man with a red hat and a green Honda Civic absconded with three bottles of booze from a Uniontown store.

• Friday, June 19 2:57 p.m. A man and woman at Felix Avenue and Alliance Road offered open-air, consonant-rich vocabulary lessons at top volume, these involving words normally spelled with punctuation symbols. The man augmented his spittle-flecked scholarship by punching random objects for emphasis.

• Saturday, July 1 3:30 p.m. A road rage incident at Spear Avenue and Janes Road escalated from a thrown beer bottle to a brandished firearm.

• Sunday, July 2 8:54 p.m. A running argument at the Plaza’s center got somewhat stabby, with handcuffs clinking on an assault suspect as an ambulance carted off the punctured victim.

• Monday, July 3 12:57 a.m. The owner of a van parked near the prestigious Portland Loo invited a woman inside, only to have her steal a brand new woman’s skirt.

• The Fourth of July 4:23 p.m. As a man drove toward the West End Road roundabout, a woman in the back seat batted him about the head. He pulled over, but the back-seat batterer continued her assault.

9:43 p.m. Two people sustained hand injuries from fireworks on Fifth Street.

• Wednesday, July 5 7:50 a.m. A canny traveler helped herself to the continental breakfast and facilities at a Plaza hotel, but her lack of stealth or even subtlety triggered a call to police.

11:54 a.m. An ex-husband refused to leave a woman’s business until he gave her money.

2:52 p.m. An RV-bedeviled Valley West cannabis clinic further documented the ever-sketchy doings out front. In this case, a man hefted a big duffle bag from his vehicle into the latest residential motorhome to loom there.

• Thursday, July 6 8:18 a.m. After being kicked off a bus at 14th and B streets for some undocumented (but probably loud) offense against reason, the ejected passenger sat down in front of the bus preventing it from leaving.

6:07 p.m. A brown-panted man with a blue backpack on I Street announced that he was going to start “robbing vehicles.” He then set off for the rich groves of unlocked vehicles on H Street, turgid with unguarded wallets and iPads because people never learn.

4:52 p.m. An electric green Dawes Lightning Sport bicycle was stolen out of an H Street living room.

• Saturday, July 8 1:39 a.m. A McCallum Circle resident found it difficult to sleep, what with the unfriendly neighborhood lunatic outside her window screaming obscenities.















