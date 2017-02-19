Arcata Police Log: Scary monsters (and super creeps)

• Sunday, January 8 3:57 a.m. During prime time for Arcata’s armies of nocturnal doorhandle-tryers, a Union Street woman listened as her doorknob jiggled intermittently through the night, though to be fair it might have been someone’s freelance foley work or even ambient percussion fills.

8:22 a.m. A Valley West worker reported a customer bringing “inappropriate gifts” over the past few days.

9:35 a.m. Campers blocked off the entrance to a Valley West preschool with a tarpaulin, under which they made a rude camp.

3:08 p.m. An illegal campsite, surrounded by the requisite trash, popped up near a Bayside Road lodge.

7:40 p.m. Yet another camouflage-panted shoplifter helped himself to deli items at a Uniontown store and strode out, not payin’.

10:20 p.m. A woman outside the police station babbled nonsensically about her experience at a nearby store, repeatedly picking up and slamming down the poor phone while claiming that she’s a police detective and saying that a man had struck her 19 times before being arrested.

• Monday, January 9 6:59 a.m. A drunk pestered police with nonsense calls, the latest being a report that two dead women are no longer dead, and that the four police officers in his garage refused to assist with the awkward resurrection imbroglio. He was arrested.

11 a.m. Burglars cut through an Aldergrove-area fence and both stole and vandalized property.

12:12 p.m. Two Ericson Way trucks were broken into over the weekend, the suspects being campers parked across the street.

3:22 p.m. Mail and packages are disappearing from Mack Road doorsteps.

7:41 p.m. A woman said a Valley West store employee grabbed her by the arm and dragged her into the office, leaving bruises up and down the limb by which he had clutched her.

8:07 p.m. “I want to get out!” cried a woman’s voice a woman’s voice from within a curtained vehicle parked on California Avenue.

• Tuesday, January 10 12:02 p.m. A woman smoking and vomiting behind a Valley West building was asked cease her intake/excrete pastimes and move along.

6:56 p.m. If a drunken man was to be believed, a “monster” was trying to extinguish him at Second and F streets. He was arrested, and effectively placed in protective anti-monster custody.

• Wednesday, January 11 6:07 a.m. A K Street resident left their front door open, allowing some of the outside world’s ambient lunacy to flow in in the form of a man with long blonde hair. Confronted, the intruder reversed course but lingered by the door, jiggling the handle as seems to be the new craze.

4:54 p.m. A man carrying a large black umbrella at 11th and C streets asked a citizen whether they had seen a TV repairman.

8:05 p.m. Who counterfeits $5 bills? Someone, apparently.

• Thursday, January 12 2:36 p.m. A group of six to 10, one wielding a video camera, were reported filming a dogfight at 14th and Union streets.

4:55 p.m. A man at Ninth and K streets upheld the nouveau tradition of passerby yelling-at...

5:04 p.m. … as a gentler soul with tattooes and green pants at Ninth and H streets simply wept.

8:46 p.m. Tavern Alley, where howling, horking and disappearing wallets are a way of life.

• Friday, January 13 12:35 a.m. A butthead head-butted a security guard at a downtown brewery, the orange hoodie offering further insight into his questionable life choices.

12:11 p.m. A Fickle Hill Road resident reported a mailman run over and possibly pinned up against the house by a vehicle, but told police they were unwilling to look outside for more information.

2:50 p.m. The Plaza’s center was enveloped in its usual cigarette/dope exhaust, though the mere act of an officer showing up to verify the observation cleared the air.

3:25 p.m. A Northtown he-man in green shorts visited his wrath on a puppy, alternately dragging it, picking it up by the throat and otherwise abusing it.

4:23 p.m. A Spear Avenue resident returned home to find screens removed from windows and the garage broken into, possibly with a crowbar. The burglar’s persistence yielded them a Purple Mongoose bike and trailer.

• Saturday, January 14 5:39 a.m. A crowing cock created concern in McKinnon Court.

11:32 a.m. A bike-borne man roamed a Valley West parking lot, wielding a large axe.

11:35 a.m. Anywhere else, an unattended yak might be an extraordinary sight. But on Trail 11 in the Arcata Community Forest, it’s nearly routine.

1:23 p.m. Eight Oxycontins and an unknown amount of alcohol later, an understandably horizontal Plazoid was arrested.

2:53 p.m. A two-bra, one-sweatshirt shoplifter was arrested downtown.

3:23 p.m. A woman returned home from Christmas Break to find that her roommate had allowed someone else to move into her room.

6:31 p.m. When three chainsaws disappeared from a man’s truck, he reported his daughter as a suspect.

8:50 p.m. A device normally used to uplift one’s soul was repurposed as a weapon of war when a woman’s aunt threw a stereo at her.

• Sunday, January 15 12:47 a.m. A lost, ruinously drunk person called asking for help. He didn’t know his location, only that he was near a sign inscribed with the cryptic words, “Holly Yashi.”















